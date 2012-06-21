* Euro zone PMIs suggest 0.6 pct Q2 contraction
* Manufacturing, composite PMIs lowest since June 2009
* Chinese PMI backs view country could be in for extended
slowdown
* Later data expected to show slowing growth in U.S.
By Jonathan Cable
LONDON, June 21 The downturn in the euro zone's
private sector is becoming entrenched and Chinese factories are
finding the going increasingly tough, business surveys showed on
Thursday, painting a darker outlook for the world economy.
June was the fifth consecutive month that activity across
the euro zone has declined, dragging down heavyweights Germany
and France and putting pressure on the European Central Bank to
take further action to support the economy.
"We are at the point where the economy is increasingly
losing traction and it's hard at this stage to see what will
give us a lift. The ECB will do more, that will probably involve
a rate cut - which is symbolic - but is action," said Peter
Dixon at Commerzbank.
With economic recovery showing increased fragility in the
United States, the Federal Reserve delivered another round of
monetary stimulus on Wednesday and said it was ready to do even
more to help if the situation in Europe deteriorated.
Data due later from the United States is expected to show
manufacturing growth in the world's largest economy slowed this
month but that there was a slight fall in new claims for
unemployment benefits.
The euro zone's private sector contracted at its fastest
pace since June 2009, when the bloc was mired in a deep
recession, according to Markit's Flash Composite Purchasing
Managers' Index for June.
A combination of the services and manufacturing sectors
which is seen as a guide to growth, the PMI fell to 46.0,
slightly better than the fall to 45.5 predicted by economists in
a Reuters Poll.
But the index has been below the 50 mark that divides growth
from contraction in all but one of the last 10 months.
The euro fell after the data and European stocks
traded lower.
Analysts struggled to find much hope in the numbers.
"The only remotely positive spin that can be put on the
dismal euro zone (PMI) is that there was no further deepening in
the overall rate of contraction. Hardly a cause for
celebration," said Howard Archer at IHS Global Insight.
The data pointed towards a second quarter contraction of
around 0.6 percent, Markit said.
Having held steady at the start of the year, the bloc's
economy will contract 0.2 percent in the current quarter and
narrowly escape recession by stagnating again in the next,
according to economists polled by Reuters last week.
Earlier data from Germany, Europe's largest economy, showed
its manufacturing sector contracted at its fastest pace since
June 2009, while its service sector barely expanded, posting its
lowest reading in seven months.
In neighbouring France activity declined in both sectors,
albeit it at a more moderate pace than last month.
"For the time being, and if we cannot sort out the financial
crisis, the euro zone is likely to remain in recession," said
Dominique Barbet at BNP Paribas.
While the euro zone has not actually met the technical
definition of recession by putting in two consecutive quarters
of contraction, many consider growth is so poor that it might as
well have.
The danger of Greece crashing out of the euro zone eased
after pro-bailout parties won weekend elections, but risks are
mounting that Spain, the euro zone's fourth-largest economy,
will need a full-blown international rescue.
The two-and-a-half year old crisis has hobbled the global
economy, and world leaders meeting in Mexico piled pressure on
the euro zone to move towards a fiscal and banking union to fix
the crisis that now threatens to engulf Spain.
CHINA CRACKS
China's factory sector shrank for an eighth straight month
in June as export orders sentiment hit its weakest level since
early 2009, indicating the country's economic trough may extend
well into the third quarter.
The HSBC Flash Purchasing Managers Index, the earliest
monthly indicator of China's industrial activity, fell to a
seven-month low of 48.1 in June from 48.4 in May.
It marked the eighth consecutive month that the HSBC PMI has
been below 50, matching a similar streak during the much deeper
slowdown during the global financial crisis of 2008/2009.
Economic growth in the world's most populous nation is
widely expected to have slid for the sixth straight quarter in
April through June as the country feels the impact of the euro
area debt crisis and property controls weigh on domestic demand.
Connie Tse, an economist at Forecast Ltd in Singapore, said
she sees an "increasing chance" that second-quarter annual
growth will edge close to 7 percent, which would be the weakest
pace of expansion since early 2009 but way ahead of its European
counterparts.
As recently as May, a Reuters poll had a median forecast of
7.9 percent for the second quarter.
"Conditions of China's manufacturing sector, especially the
small and medium sized factories, continued to slip. We see
little probability of this series moving back into the expansion
zone in the next two months," said Yao Wei at Societe Generale.