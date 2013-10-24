* Global recovery remains fragile
* Markit U.S. PMI at one-year low, disrupted by government
shutdown
* Chinese manufacturing at 7-month high
* Euro zone growth pace eases
By Steven C. Johnson and Jonathan Cable
NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 24 Factories in China
boosted production this month, but U.S. manufacturing output
fell for the first time in four years while the euro zone
economy lost momentum, surveys on Thursday showed.
The data suggested the world economy is still facing speed
bumps as China tries to rebound from a slowdown and as growth in
advanced economies remains fragile.
One such hurdle was a partial U.S. government shutdown that
lasted for the first 16 days of October. This likely disrupted
factory output in the world's largest economy and will probably
end up slowing overall U.S. growth in the fourth quarter.
According to financial data firm Markit, U.S. factory output
contracted in October for the first time since late 2009 and the
overall pace of growth was the slowest in a year.
Markit chief economist Chris Williamson said the survey
"suggests that the disruptions and uncertainty caused by the
crisis hit companies hard," even if determining the precise
impact of the shutdown remains difficult.
The shutdown, the first in 17 years, forced hundreds of
thousands of federal employees to take unpaid leave.
Economists expect that put a brake on U.S. growth in the
fourth quarter, which was expected to mark the transition to a
stronger pace of expansion.
A Reuters poll of more than 70 economists last week forecast
gross domestic product growth of 2.3 percent between October and
December. The economy grew 2.5 percent in the third
quarter.
CHINA RECOVERING, EUROPE STUMBLES
There was some positive news from the world's second largest
economy. The Markit/HSBC Purchasing Managers Index for China
rose to 50.9 this month from 50.2 in September, the fastest
expansion in seven months.
"China's growth recovery is becoming consolidated into the
fourth quarter following the bottoming out in the third," said
Qu Hongbin, an HSBC economist.
In the first nine months of the year China's $8.5 trillion
economy grew 7.7 percent from a year earlier, putting it on
track to achieve Beijing's 2013 target of 7.5 percent. But that
would still be the weakest growth in 14 years.
The slowdown in Asian economies may last for the rest of
this year as weak global growth and reforms in many countries
hinder activity, Reuters polls showed on Thursday. Growth in
China and India, the two regional powerhouses, will likely
languish at multi-year lows.
Growth momentum also slowed in Europe this month. Markit's
"flash" Composite Purchasing Managers Index for the euro zone,
based on surveys of thousands of companies across the region,
showed the economy lost a bit of steam this month.
While the index was still above the 50 mark that separates
growth from contraction, it retreated to 51.5 after hitting a
two-year high of 52.2 in September.
"We've seen over the last several months a significant
improvement in a lot of the business indicators for the advanced
economies, but they are still not at particularly high levels by
historical standards," said Andrew Kennigham, senior global
economist at Capital Economics. "These numbers are suggesting
the improvement may be beginning to tail off."
Germany factory activity grew, the PMI survey showed,
although the country's service industry saw a surprising fall in
the pace of growth. But things were bleaker across the border in
France, where manufacturing activity declined at a faster pace
and services expansion all but ground to a halt.
"We expect the euro zone economy to remain on a recovery
path, but today's weaker-than-expected PMI reading reinforces
the view that it will likely be a sluggish and bumpy recovery,"
said Martin van Vliet at ING.
Markit said the survey points to a 0.1-0.2 percent expansion
this quarter, similar to a recent Reuters poll.