* Euro zone PMIs highlight gulf between Germany and rest
* China PMI at 5-mth low on slack overseas demand
* Britain manufacturing shrank unexpectedly
* U.S. data expected to show growth picking up
By Jonathan Cable and Koh Gui Qing
LONDON/BEIJING, March 1 European manufacturing
appeared no closer to recovery last month while growth in Asia
cooled, according to business surveys and trade data on Friday
that pointed to ongoing weakness in global demand.
Purchasing managers' reports from the United States due
later, however, are expected to show growth picking up in the
world's largest economy, after a weak fourth quarter.
In China, factory growth slowed to multi-month lows.
Sluggish domestic demand added pressure to already depressed
foreign sales, two separate purchasing manager indexes (PMI)
showed.
Worryingly for European Central Bank policymakers balancing
the needs of 17 different economies, euro zone reports painted a
picture of ongoing divergence, with a dire performance in France
offsetting a return to growth in economic powerhouse Germany.
Markit's Eurozone Manufacturing PMI was unchanged at
January's 47.9 last month, just pipping an earlier flash reading
of 47.8, but holding below the 50 level that divides growth from
contraction for the 19th month running.
Germany, Europe's largest economy, and Ireland were the only
two countries in the 17-nation bloc to see growth. PMIs from
Spain and Italy showed activity in their factory sectors
deteriorated again with the situation worsening in Italy.
The euro zone output index, which feeds into the Composite
PMI, a broader gauge of the economy due out on Tuesday, sank to
47.8 from January's 48.7.
"Most of it is driven by Germany. Germany has outperformed
the rest of the euro zone for quite a while now and that
divergence is going to persist," said Evelyn Herman at BNP
Paribas.
In other upbeat news German retail sales grew at the fastest
monthly rate in more than six years in January, rebounding from
a deep fall in December, confirming signs it has turned the
corner after a dismal end to 2012.
But unemployment in the currency union hit a new high in
January of 11.9 percent, official data showed, and the PMI data
pointed to factories reducing headcount for the thirteenth
month.
Some 44 out of 55 economists polled by Reuters said the
European Central Bank would have to step in and buy bonds from
its struggling members.
Inflation among the countries using the euro fell to 1.8
percent last month, according to official data released on
Friday, below the ECB's two percent target ceiling and giving
them room to ease policy.
That said, only a handful of the 76 economists polled by
Reuters this week predict the ECB will reduce rates from their
current record low of 0.75 percent.
British manufacturing shrank unexpectedly in February and
new orders dwindled, making it likely the sector will put a drag
on economic growth in the first quarter in a country at risk of
sinking into a triple-dip recession.
Chances are rising that the Bank of England will rekindle
its asset purchase programme next week and the PMI data coupled
with figures showing mortgage approvals for home buyers dropped
in January will only increase those odds.
FRAGILE CHINA
China's official PMI from the National Bureau of Statistics
eased to 50.1 after seasonal adjustments in February, the
weakest reading in five months and just above the 50-point level
separating growth from contraction on a monthly basis.
A second PMI issued by HSBC fell to a 4-month low of 50.4
after seasonal adjustments, off January's 2-year high and in
line with a flash, or preliminary, reading late last month.
But the bigger-than-expected retreat in the purchasing
managers' indexes does not signal China's economy is slipping
into another slowdown, analysts said. Instead, they show China's
growth recovery this year would be mild, as widely expected.
The Lunar New Year holiday, China's biggest annual holiday
and widely observed across much of East Asia, fell in February
this year making it harder to draw firm conclusions, even though
the data was seasonally adjusted.
"Today's data point to a stabilisation of economic
activities in coming months, not a strong recovery of growth,"
said Jian Chang, a Barclays analyst.
Tim Condon, head of Asian economic research at ING in
Singapore, argued China's economic data in January and February
has "a lot of noise" due to the festive season. "When it settles
down we expect the data will reveal that industrial production
is growing around 10 percent," he said.
In South Korea, trade data showed a sharp fall in exports,
while a PMI report from last year's emerging market investor
favourite Indonesia showed a slight improvement in manufacturing
overall, but a fall in new export orders.
Factory growth was stronger in India, struggling to escape
the grip of its weakest economic growth in a decade, but there
too the strength came from domestic demand, with export orders
remaining subdued.
Twin U.S. PMI surveys from Markit and the Institute of
Supply Management are expected to come in well above 50. Data on
Thursday showing rising consumer spending and falling jobless
claims suggested the U.S. economy was picking up after growing
just 0.1 percent in the fourth quarter.