* Main central banks in no rush to tighten, ECB may ease in
June
* PMI data for U.S., China and euro zone in sharp relief
* BOJ meets, to continue with asset purchases
* Turkey, S.Africa rates likely on hold
LONDON, May 18 Government bond yields have
tumbled on the basis that the world's major central banks will
continue to keep monetary policy easy and in some cases loosen
further.
Economic data in the week ahead - most notably May
purchasing managers surveys (PMIs) from the United States, China
and the euro zone - will be used by investors to test that
thesis.
Five senior sources have told Reuters that the European
Central Bank is preparing a package of policy options for its
early June meeting, including cuts in all its interest rates and
targeted measures aimed at boosting lending to small- and
mid-sized firms.
A distinctly mixed bag of euro zone GDP data, which showed
Germany charging ahead and Spain holding its own but France
stagnating and Italy, Portugal and the Netherlands slipping back
into contraction, will have done little to dissuade the ECB from
moving.
"While speculation mounts in Europe as to the composition of
a package of ECB measures in June, as the central bank seeks to
fend off excessively low inflation, across the Atlantic, all
eyes will be on the U.S. FOMC minutes next week for hints about
a policy exit," said Paul Mortimer-Lee, global head of market
economics at BNP Paribas.
Minutes of the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting, at
which it reduced its monthly bond purchases to $45 billion from
$55 billion, will be released on Wednesday.
At the April 30 meeting the Fed stuck to its assessment that
the economy would need near-zero interest rates for a
considerable time after asset purchases are fully wound down by
year-end. The U.S. economy hardly grew in the first quarter but
has gathered pace since.
There may have been discussion about a future exit strategy.
"The last FOMC meeting saw a closed-doors session on
'medium-term monetary policy issues'," Mortimer-Lee said. "Such
sessions were held in 2011 and led to a discussion of exit
strategies and later to a formal outline of the strategy."
The Bank of Japan delivers its latest policy decision on
Wednesday and is set to maintain its upbeat view of the economy,
suggesting no immediate expansion of stimulus is likely.
Talk of tighter policy is not even in the air and the BOJ is
expected to maintain its monetary policy framework, under which
it increases base money by 60-70 trillion yen ($589-$688
billion) per year via aggressive asset purchases.
"The key concern for the BOJ is the weakness in exports and
whether wages will increase enough for consumers to continue
spending," said Yoshiki Shinke, chief economist at Dai-ichi Life
Research Institute.
Recent data from China has shown weakness in output,
investment and consumption, raising expectations that the
People's Bank of China will come in with some form of stimulus
if Beijing is to meet its 7.5 percent growth target this year.
China's last reading showed its manufacturing sector shrank
for a fourth successive month in April. The U.S. and euro zone
PMIs are forecast to hold steady in May, both well above the 50
mark that separates expansion from contraction.
FIRST MOVER
Until recently, expectations had centred on the Bank of
England being the first of the big central banks to tighten
policy.
But BoE Governor Mark Carney stressed last week that there
was no hurry to raise interest rates, despite the British
economy's fast recovery and the threat of a growing bubble in
the housing market.
British inflation data, forecast to show the rate edging up
to 1.7 percent in April, comfortably below the Bank's 2.0
percent target, is unlikely to shift policymakers' thinking.
As investors have got over initial concern about the slowing
of Fed stimulus, emerging markets have come back into vogue.
According to fund-tracker EPFR, investors put $400 million
into emerging equity funds in the week ending May 14, while EM
bond funds drew in $1.2 billion. In that arena, both Turkey and
South Africa hold interest rate meetings in the week to come.
Turkey's central bank has so far resisted Prime Minister
Tayyip Erdogan's call for immediate rate cuts to start reversing
a dramatic increase enacted in January to shore up a tumbling
currency.
It has said policy will stay tight until there is a
significant improvement in the inflation outlook.
South Africa's Reserve Bank will probably leave interest
rates on hold, preferring to spur the economy after labour
strikes hurt growth in the first quarter.
But it will be a close call with inflation on the rise.
Seventeen of 28 economists surveyed by Reuters expect rates to
stay at 5.5 percent, four forecast a quarter-point increase and
seven predicted an increase to 6.0 percent.
($1 = 101.8050 Japanese yen)
