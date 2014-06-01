* ECB poised to loosen policy
* Too early for UK to raise rates but getting closer
* India central banks meets for first time since Modi
election
* Key monthly U.S. jobs report due
By Mike Peacock
LONDON, June 1 The European Central Bank will
eclipse all else in economic terms this week, following heavy
hints that monetary policy will be loosened in a variety of
ways.
Financial markets have been buoyed by the prospect of
cheaper money in the euro zone and would react sharply if the
central bank does not deliver on Thursday. Its policymakers have
done nothing to disabuse investors of the notion of imminent
action.
A clutch of senior sources told Reuters earlier this month
that the ECB was preparing a package of policy options for its
June 5 meeting, including cuts in all its interest rates and
targeted measures aimed at boosting lending to small- and
mid-sized firms (SMEs).
Action being readied includes taking the ECB's deposit rate
negative for the first time - effectively charging banks to park
money at the central bank in the hope they will lend it out
instead.
The ECB insists it sees no threat of deflation but euro zone
figures for May, due before it meets, are forecast to show
inflation at just 0.7 percent. That is within what ECB President
Mario Draghi has termed the "danger zone" below 1.0 percent for
the eighth successive month.
"We are aware of the risks of a too prolonged low inflation
period," Draghi told an ECB conference outside Lisbon last week,
adding that he and his colleagues had to be "particularly
watchful" for any negative price spiral.
At the last policy meeting in May, Draghi said the ECB was
comfortable with acting in June if updated staff forecasts
merited - as close as a central banker gets to a nod and a wink.
"Draghi's May press conference raised market expectations of
action, and the ECB will want to appear bold," said Nikolaus
Keis, economist at Unicredit. "The risk is that monetary
conditions may quickly start tightening anew if the ECB's moves
are perceived as too timid."
What is not yet on the cards is the ECB following the
Federal Reserve and Bank of England down the road of printing
money.
The British central bank delivers its latest policy decision
on the same day as the ECB. While it is too early for an
interest rate rise, a now strong economic recovery and a housing
market running hot are dismantling the consensus that no
tightening is in prospect until next year.
"There are clear indications in the May minutes that some of
the more hawkish MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) members are
starting to get twitchy," said Howard Archer, Chief UK &
European Economist at IHS Global Insight.
India's central bank meets for the first time since Narendra
Modi's landslide election win.
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) chief Raghuram Rajan has hiked
interest rates three times since he took office in September, in
an attempt to corral stubbornly high inflation even as economic
growth slowed to decade-low rates.
Investors expect Modi to bring down inflation by cutting
subsidies, improving food distribution and promoting investment
in infrastructure, breaking years of policy stasis.
The market consensus is that the RBI will now keep its repo
rate at 8.0 percent until at least January.
U.S. JOBS REPORT
The monthly U.S. employment report, rarely anything other
than the most important global economic indicator, is on Friday.
A Reuters poll of economists forecast 220,000 jobs will have
been added in May, putting the jobless rate at 6.4 percent.
Data last week showed the U.S. economy contracted in the
first quarter for the first time in three years as severe winter
weather bit, but there are signs activity has since rebounded.
Minutes of the Federal Reserve's last meeting showed first
discussions about an eventual retreat from near-zero interest
rates after it finishes winding down its money creation
programme. The Fed's policy committee meets next on June 17/18.
The minutes showed some divergence of views about the state
of the labour market but general agreement that any sustained
uptick in inflation may still be years away.
Not all economists agree.
"With domestic measures of economic slack elevated and
current readings of inflation pressures well below Fed targets,
the Fed's current accommodative stance is fully appropriate,"
said Gilles Moec, economist at Deutsche Bank.
"However, we expect these data, particularly inflation, to
change meaningfully over the course of the year."
Leaders of the Group of Seven nations meet in Brussels on
Wednesday and Thursday, but a decisive Ukrainian election result
and signs Moscow has pulled back from direct intervention in the
restive east of the country mean any talk of the more sweeping
sanctions against Russia that had unnerved emerging markets are
likely to be firmly on the backburner.
