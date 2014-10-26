LONDON Oct 26 Unless it springs a major
surprise, the U.S. Federal Reserve will call time this week on
its programme of government bond purchases, which at one point
was pumping $85 billion a month into financial markets and the
economy.
James Bullard, who heads the St. Louis Fed, has suggested
that sticking with bond purchases for a few more months would
give policymakers time to assess a deteriorating inflation
outlook.
That helped markets to calm from a violent sell-off 10 days
ago but economists expect the Fed to turn off its money taps on
schedule on Wednesday, while giving accompanying assurances that
it will respond if a global downturn threatens its economy.
"We remain optimistic that the recent upshift from 2 percent
to 3 percent growth will be sustained," economists at Bank of
America Merrill Lynch said in a note.
It may well be that the Fed keeps U.S. interest rates
virtually at zero for longer given tumbling energy prices and an
absence of wage growth. Investors have already pushed
expectations for an initial rate rise back several months to
late next year.
Global concerns are centred on the extent of China's
slowdown and the malaise in the euro zone, over which the
spectre of deflation still hovers.
Results of stress tests on European banks, announced on
Sunday, showed 25 banks had failed as of the end of 2013 but
most have since repaired their finances.
The European Central Bank has staked its reputation on this
exercise, hoping it will draw a line under years of financial
and economic turmoil. But whether it leads to a resurgence of
bank lending is uncertain given the euro zone's economic
doldrums.
"Thinking that lending somehow can lead GDP is an illusion,
and I don't know how that has somehow crept into the policy
debate," said Erik Nielsen, chief global economist at Unicredit.
"Businesses need to believe in an increase in the demand for
their products before asking for credits, and now that external
demand growth is no longer there, this is when the euro zone
needs demand stimulus."
Euro zone inflation data in the week to come will show
whether the threat of deflation has eased at all. The consensus
is for the headline rate to have edged up to 0.4 percent in
October but that will bring little comfort.
Germany's Ifo sentiment survey will give a glimpse of how
things are going for Europe's largest economy in the last three
months of the year. It contracted in second quarter and is
unlikely to have done a lot better in the third.
ECB'S SHOULDER TO THE WHEEL
The ECB's three-pronged plan to push money into the
faltering economy involves offering banks new cheap long-term
money on the condition that they lend it on, coupled with
purchases of covered bonds and asset-backed securities.
Reuters exclusively reported last week that the ECB may also
buy corporate bonds but there is no certainty that the combined
effort will do enough to lift growth and inflation.
Full-on quantitative easing of the sort the Fed is now
winding up remains politically difficult to countenance.
On Monday the ECB will announce how many covered bonds,
which are backed by high-quality assets so holders may be
reluctant to give them up, it bought in its first week in the
market.
The euro malaise has intensified a debate about debt-cutting
over growth-boosting spending.
The European Commission has until Wednesday to decide
whether to throw back France's draft 2015 budget after Paris
said it would not meet EU deficit limits until 2017.
Paris has said it will not accept demands for deeper cuts
than already planned. Italy is making a similar case.
The hope is that a renewed French and Italian commitment to
economic reforms will persuade Germany to loosen its purse
strings and the ECB to act more forcefully.
But Germany continues to rebuff suggestions that it should
increase public spending and insists it will balance its budget
next year for the first time since 1969 despite the fact it is
flirting with recession.
People familiar with its deliberations said the Bank of
Japan, which has tried for two decades to banish deflation, will
resist pressure at this week's policy meeting for more stimulus
measures or to accept that its inflation target is
unrealistically high.
It is preparing to roughly halve its 1 percent economic
growth forecast for this fiscal year, but will stick to its
prediction that inflation will hit its 2 percent target in the
year from next April.
Having spent $15 billion of its reserves trying, and largely
failing, to underpin the rouble, Russia's central bank faces a
difficult policy decision on Friday.
There is growing speculation it may soon raise rates to
support the rouble, which is being hit by plunging oil prices
and Western sanctions imposed over the Ukraine crisis.
