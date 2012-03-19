* Brighter data buoys hopes U.S. growth is strengthening
* Third year in a row of a burst of spring optimism
* Underlying conditions better this time, but risks remain
* Oil, Europe and U.S. fiscal cuts at year end pose threats
By Stella Dawson
WASHINGTON, March 18 Call it spring fever.
For the third year in a row, optimism is spreading that growth
in the United States could be poised to accelerate and drive the
economy into sunnier pastures.
Claims for first-time jobless benefits dipped to a four-year
low last week as layoffs slow. Factory output is steadily
expanding. Retail sales have picked up the past two months. And
Europe no longer looms as an immediate threat since Greece
restructured its debt and won more bailout money.
Even a 9 percent surge in gasoline prices on tensions with
Iran over its nuclear program has failed to take much shine off
consumer confidence. The University of Michigan survey slipped
by one point to 74.3 in early March, but views on current
conditions edged upward.
"For now it's a Goldilocks scenario -- moderate GDP growth,
an improving jobs market, only a temporary inflation scare,"
said Greg Valliere, chief strategist at the Potomac Research
Group.
That is a marked improvement from five months ago when the
prospect of a Greek sovereign chaotic default loomed large and
running battles over the U.S. budget deficit damaged business
and consumer confidence. Economists last October put the risk of
the United States sliding back into recession at 30 percent.
No one is talking recession these days. The talk now is more
about sustainable recovery, and investors are betting the world
economy has turned the corner.
Investors poured into stocks last week, shedding safe-haven
U.S. and German government debt, and the VIX, an index
that tracks U.S. stock market volatility and is know as Wall
Street's fear gauge, hit its lowest level since the summer of
2007 when the financial crisis began.
"All things considered, I think we are doing pretty well,"
former Federal Reserve Chairman Paul Volcker told an economics
summit here last week.
FALSE SPRING?
But bursts of optimism have sown false hope before.
This time last year, the U.S. economy was adding jobs at a
similar pace of more than 200,000 a month between February and
April. Growth was nipped in the bud by the Arab uprising, which
sent oil prices soaring, and took another blow when Japan's
massive earthquake disrupted the global manufacturing chain.
First-quarter output in 2011 was a paltry 0.4 percent and 1.7
percent in the second quarter.
In 2010, prospects had looked even stronger. Between March
and May, companies were adding a net 309,000 new jobs each
month, and first-quarter growth came in at a 2.7 percent. The
rebound proved temporary, largely driven by companies rebuilding
inventory after the steepest recession in over 70 years.
Today there is a cautious hope that perhaps this time it's
different.
American households have lowered their debt levels and are
starting to borrow again. Durable goods are wearing out and
demand picking up. Salaries are rising for the highest two
income groups, which support 60 percent of all U.S. consumer
spending -- itself the biggest driver of the country's economy.
Europe's downturn is looking less severe than feared, and while
China's outlook remains uncertain and its housing market
overheated, officials there could yet pull off a soft landing.
"I am very cautious about the outlook, partly because we got
burned last year. But make no mistake, we are getting better
numbers here, and there is an upside scenario where we could get
a lot of good growth," said Craig Alexander, chief economist at
TD Bank Financial Group in Toronto.
The euro zone gets an early look at its factory and service
sector for March on Thursday. Economists forecast the flash PMI
index will show gradual improvement though they see it remaining
a little below the 50 mark, which divides growth from
contraction.
STORMS AHEAD
One reason for caution is that many risks still loom. Some
are persistent problems left over from the financial crisis that
will exert a drag for months to come.
In the housing market, a flood of foreclosures continue to
weigh on house prices this year. Housing starts for February, to
be released on Tuesday, and new home sales on Friday are seen
little changed at 700,000 units and 325,000, respectively. The
home builders index also is forecast to hold steady around 30.
Existing home sales, due out on Wednesday, are forecast to
rise by 1.1 percent, down from January's strong 4.3 percent
showing.
For all its gains, the labor market remains relatively weak.
Job growth in this recovery is the slowest since World War Two,
and 250,000 to 300,000 new positions would have to be added each
month before the 8.3 percent jobless rate would decline
substantially. The longer people are out of work, the faster
they lose skills, and long-term unemployment is becoming an
increasing worry.
While Europe's sovereign debt crisis has abated, it could
easily reignite, possibly as soon as this summer. The
International Monetary Fund warned on Friday Greece has no room
for error. Portugal and Spain are struggling to meet tough
budget goals, and European leaders have yet to agree on putting
more money into its rescue fund.
Politics also threaten. A military strike against Iran,
favored by Israel, would send oil prices sky rocketing and upend
growth. In the United States, U.S. fiscal contraction threatens
when tax cuts worth about $300 billion-$400 billion expire at
year end and budget cuts kick in, creating what analysts call a
massive fiscal cliff unless lawmakers decide to delay the
measures.
"You have got a 4 to 5 percent hit to GDP and growth already
is going to be moderate at best," said Robert Rubin, former
Citigroup chairman and U.S. Treasury Secretary in the Clinton
administration. "It has enormous, enormous consequences for the
economy."