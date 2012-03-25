* EU leaders to tackle bailout fund at summit
* Latest data shows Europe and China's fragility
* Spain's general strike to test support for Rajoy's reforms
* U.S. durable goods, spending to signal if Q1 growth
accelerating
By Stella Dawson
WASHINGTON, March 25 European politics can
move like a waltz, though rarely as gracefully. Leaders take one
step forward, one sideways and the occasional twist as they make
gradual progress toward resolving the euro-zone sovereign debt
crisis.
The next date on their dance card is Copenhagen the end of
this week where European Union leaders will meet to discuss
increasing the size of Europe's new bailout fund.
With recent data showing the fragility of the European
economy and debt yields rising in Spain and Italy, EU leaders
can ill afford to stumble.
Fellow Group of 20 members are insisting the EU build a fund
that is large enough to prevent contagion from spreading to more
euro-zone countries. But Germany debt is balking.
Agreement is far from assured in Copenhagen, though a senior
German lawmaker has said Chancellor Angela Merkel, facing
difficult regional elections, may offer a short-term increase in
the European Stability Mechanism's 500-billion-euro war chest.
Investors at the least want to see movement.
"Failure to increase the resources, or to make some
progress, would be a reminder of Europe's political inability to
get ahead of this crisis," said David Mann, head of research at
Standard Bank in New York.
That would prove damaging, especially after a Purchasing
Managers Index for March showed manufacturing contracted
unexpectedly in Germany and France - the euro zone's two biggest
economies - oil prices climbed to new highs, and Spain's debt
problems deepened.
"We are in a volatile environment and things could change
very quickly, either in the good sense or the bad sense," said
Marco Valli, chief euro-zone economist for UniCredit.
The batch of weak data from the Germany and France was a
reminder that the wave of optimism that has washed over
financial markets recently was largely a reflection that risks
from Greece have abated, not a vote of confidence in the
economic outlook, said Marc Chandler, global strategist at Brown
Brothers Harriman, in a client note.
Warnings of Europe's continued fragility came from Spain
last week, when yields on its 10-year debt touched 5.5 percent
for the first time since early January. They climbed after Prime
Minister Mariano Rajoy announced a grimmer fiscal outlook and
cut a deal with Brussels to relax budget targets.
A general strike called for Thursday by Spanish unions will
be the first major street test for Rajoy's austerity plans and
economic reforms, which have weakened union influence over wages
and work conditions. Opinion polls show most Spaniards oppose
the general strike, believing it will only worsen the country's
economic crisis when unemployment is around 23 percent. Rajoy
will face close scrutiny of his budget released on Friday.
Italy's 10-year yields also rose above 5 percent last week
for the first time in two weeks as the government forges ahead
on labor market reforms. Its cabinet late Friday backed sweeping
measures, viewed as critical to reviving its economic prospects.
Prime Minister Mario Monti still faces a battle in parliament,
but ministers are talking tough, using "back us or sack us"
rhetoric, and none of the parties has a vested interest in
collapsing the government.
A vulnerable Europe and a weakened China, where the factory
sector shrank for a fifth straight month in March, leave the
United States the main driver of global growth. But its
performance is far from impressive, trending around 2 percent in
the first quarter.
Durable goods orders for February, due out on Wednesday, are
seen rising by 2.0 percent excluding the volatile components of
air and defense, which would be a welcome relief after January's
decline of 3.9 percent.
If personal spending for February comes in at 0.6 percent on
Friday as analysts are forecasting and incomes adjusted for
inflation rise, it would signal the U.S. economy is poised to
gain momentum.
Job growth, debt paydown and low interest rates have
strengthened the American consumer, the backbone of its economy.
But a 17 percent rise in gasoline prices this year is hurting
American budgets and gnawing at consumer confidence.
Against this backdrop, no one wants the music to stop.
"If we get dragged back toward the abyss in Europe and
slowing growth in China, we could be set up for a rocky period
ahead," said Mann.