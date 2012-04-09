* Prices start to creep upward in United States
* Shows economy gaining some strength, oil pressure
* Pace modest and unlikely to throw Fed off course
By Stella Dawson
WASHINGTON, April 8 Sometimes a little bit of
inflation is not such a bad thing. In the United States, prices
starting to creep upward shows the deep wounds from the credit
crisis are slowly healing and the U.S. economy is well on the
road to recovery.
The evidence is scattered but it also shows up in some
national reports. Consumer inflation, after stripping out
volatile food and energy prices, has edged upward over the past
year and now is running just above the Federal Reserve's 2
percent target.
Workers' pay is nudging higher as the labor market gradually
improves. Hourly earnings have grown at an average annual rate
of 2 percent since last May and posted a 2.1 percent gain last
month, up from a 1.8 percent pace a year earlier.
Home prices in a few cities, including Miami and Phoenix,
have started to climb, the latest Case-Shiller index showed,
even as the overall index fell. In the Washington area, some
realtors say competition has heated up, bringing multiple bids
and quick sales.
Businesses in New York and small firms are reporting
shortages of skilled labor, especially for technical positions.
The New York ISM found in March that 20 percent of purchasing
managers were having problems hiring. The National Federal of
Independent Businesses said almost one third of its firms
surveyed in February had few if any qualified applicants to fill
vacancies. This could push up wages in these sectors.
The amount of slack in the economy also appears to be
lessening, the Federal Reserve staff said in minutes last week
from the March central bank meeting. When there is lots of
unused capacity in the economy, price slashing is common. If
demand holds up, the narrowing of the output gap could give
companies some extra pricing power.
Even the most cautious Federal Reserve policymakers are
taking note. "Relative to a few months ago, I think the downside
risks to the U.S. economy have lessened," John Williams, San
Francisco Fed Bank President, said last week. He was in the Fed
camp casting the most doubt on whether the U.S. recovery had
legs.
These scattered signs of pricing gains are far from enough
to ring inflationary bells, and it is way too soon to say they
would prompt the Fed to alter its pledge to hold interest rates
exceptionally low until 2014. Indeed Deutsche Bank expects the
upward tilt in consumer prices is over.
"Underlying sectors that have been driving these movements
are showing signs of leveling off or reversing as we look
ahead," it said in a research note, citing slower gains in
rental prices and a drop in car prices.
OIL
The United States gets a fresh read on inflation this week
when the Labor Department releases the producer price index on
Thursday and the consumer price index on Friday. Both measures
are seen rising by 0.3 percent in March, after 0.4 percent gains
the prior month. Excluding food and energy, core CPI is forecast
to rise 0.3 percent from a 0.2 percent gain in February.
One reason for a higher core CPI is that the surge in energy
prices over the past year is starting to get embedded in
underlying prices. Chris Varvares, senior managing director of
Macroeconomic Advisers, calculates that a $10 increase in the
price of a barrel of oil pushes up the personal consumption
expenditures price index, an alternate inflation measure closely
watched by the Fed, by 0.1 percentage point after one year.
The International Monetary Fund similar estimates that a 10
percent increase in oil prices pushes up inflation by 0.5
percentage point after one year, and five years later, it still
accounts for a 0.1 percentage point of the price increase - a
lasting impact.
In other words, last year's oil price shock now is getting
built into underlying prices in the United States. Crude oil
costs jumped 35 percent in early 2011 on political upheaval in
North Africa and the Middle East. They then retreated but began
rising again in October by a similar amount on political
tensions over Iran's nuclear program.
Usually price increases are temporary, causing a one-off hit
to the economy. Fed policymakers have said they view these
oil-driven gains as passing. But a recent IMF study found the
Great Recession may have changed the dynamic.
"Oil price fluctuations appear to have contributed to higher
inflation uncertainly since the crisis. In months of large oil
price fluctuations, consumers longer term inflation expectations
are spread out more widely," the IMF said in a March study.
They looked at the premium paid for Treasury
inflation-protected securities over Treasury notes to get a
reading of inflation expectations and found that investors
demanded higher returns after the crisis.
"It thus appears more likely that on average markets
associated oil price increases with a stronger U.S. economic
recovery in the aftermath of the Great Recession, thereby
raising their expectations of inflation and policy interest
rates simultaneously," IMF researchers said.