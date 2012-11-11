* After U.S. election, risk swiftly shifts to 'fiscal cliff'
* Smooth handover in China presages no quick policy change
* Euro zone still struggling to see light at tunnel's end
By Alan Wheatley, Global Economics Correspondent
LONDON, Nov 11 The global economy faces an
uneasy end to a difficult year as widespread policy uncertainty
that is blunting the benefit of an ultra-loose monetary stance
shows no sign of lifting.
To be sure, the re-election of U.S. President Barack Obama
has answered one critical question. And consumer sentiment in
America is at the highest level since the onset of the great
financial crisis.
But weeks of bickering lie ahead in Washington to avert the
"fiscal cliff" - an automatic package of tax rises and spending
cuts in January that would almost surely plunge the American
economy back into recession.
"The risk of going over the cliff is higher than markets
expect and the battle for the White House will pale in
comparison to the all-out war that is likely coming in
Congress," economists at Nomura said in a note.
As a result, companies have no clarity as to the tax rates
they will be paying in future, let alone how they might be
affected by regulatory and budget changes. So why should they
invest the mountain of cash they are sitting on?
Businessmen in China also have good reason to wait and see
which way the wind blows, even if a flurry of October data in
recent days showed the economy staging a moderate rebound.
This week's scheduled handover of power from Communist party
chief Hu Jintao to Xi Jinping is unlikely to fire the starting
gun for the shift from investment to consumption that even
Chinese officials say is necessary to sustain strong growth.
Louis Kuijs, an economist who watches China for Royal Bank
of Scotland in Hong Kong, is heartened by what he sees as
joined-up thinking in the writings of Li Keqiang, the
presumptive successor to Premier Wen Jiabao who will be in
charge of economic policy.
But he said the new leadership was likely to bide its time,
partly because China values continuity and partly out of respect
for the still-influential men they are replacing.
"Hopefully we'll see a more comprehensive and ambitious
reform strategy than has been the case so far. But it will be
some time next year before the new leaders are able to start to
put their stamp on policy-making," Kuijs said.
THE WAITING GAME
As for the euro zone, the seemingly interminable wait goes
on for Greece to agree terms with its international creditors on
a new dollop of aid so it can roll over foreign debts and
recapitalise its enfeebled banks. Euro zone finance ministers
meet on Monday to take stock.
Throw in doubts about whether Spain will seek fresh aid,
elections in Italy next spring and France's appetite for reform
and it is little wonder that ECB President Mario Draghi said on
Thursday that he expected the euro zone economy to remain weak.
Economists polled by Reuters expect a 0.2 percent
contraction in third-quarter euro zone GDP on Thursday, a repeat
of the second quarter.
And the outlook is poor. Germany said on Friday it expected
"a noticeably weaker economic dynamic" over the winter. For some
countries, that is an understatement.
Take Portugal, which German Chancellor Angela Merkel visits
on Monday to show of support for a government that is forcing
through the biggest tax increases in living memory to try to
meet its budget-deficit targets.
Joao Leite, an economist with Banco Carregosa in Lisbon,
said he expected Portuguese output to shrink by at least two
percent in 2013, twice as much as the government is forecasting.
Tax increases are "killing the economy" and, by driving more
activity underground, are likely to increase - not decrease -
government debt as a percentage of GDP, Leite said.
Portugal would very likely need a second international
bailout followed by a debt restructuring.
"You can't ask people to work twice as hard as they used to,
earn half as much and not complain. Socially, this is not going
to be sustainable. That is why we will have to talk about debt
restructuring in a couple of years' time," he said.
JAPAN DOWN IN THE DUMPS
In the United States, retail sales on Wednesday and
industrial production on Friday are both likely to have edged up
0.2 percent in October, according to economists polled by
hardly the stuff of a strong recovery.
After the Bank of England hit the pause button on monetary
policy last week, the central bank's latest inflation report on
Wednesday should yield clues to how it sees the balance of risks
in coming months.
British job figures the same day are expected to be flat.
And in Japan, the government is expected to report on Monday
that the world's No. 3 economy shrank 0.9 percent in the third
quarter, or a whopping 3.4 percent at an annualised rate -
another reason to ask what it will take to break the vicious
circle of sagging growth and sagging confidence.