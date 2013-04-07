* Europe, U.S. show world economy in for another tough year
* China the bright spot this time, however
* France's steep downturn sets off alarm bells
By Andy Bruce
LONDON, April 7 Just three months in, and
already there is a nagging sense that 2013, like last year and
the one before, will produce another disappointing vintage for
the world economy.
Japan's $1.4 trillion monetary barrage stole the show last
week, but it was the dismal turn in data from the United States
and Europe that brought home how this year is panning out worse
than many had hoped.
News that American employers hired far fewer staff in March
than even the gloomiest predictions managed to derail the heady
rise of stock markets over the last few months.
And business surveys from the euro zone confirmed recession
there is dragging on, confounding hopes for improvement, with
France's economy deteriorating sharply.
Hopes now rest with China and that signs of renewed vitality
in the world's second-biggest economy can underpin the global
economy.
"I'm hopeful we're not going to see the slide back that
we've seen over the last couple of years," said Victoria Clarke,
economist at Investec in London.
"We see China steadily plugging away, but certainly not a
return to double-digit growth. That should at least support the
U.S. and more broadly, the global economy."
Europe remains the weak link, and this week U.S. Treasury
Secretary Jack Lew, in his first official trip as treasury
chief, will visit France, Belgium and Germany to discuss ways
European economies can stimulate growth.
Lew and his European counterparts have common ground as
their respective economic problems are partly home-grown - owing
to political impasse in the United States, and political
impotence in Europe.
The United States added just 88,000 non-farm jobs last
month, the weakest pace in nine months and a sign that
Washington's austerity drive may be sapping momentum from the
economy. That came after business surveys showed slowing growth.
"Unfortunately, more recent data suggest that the U.S. has
entered another spring slowdown and that the impressive rate of
growth in the first quarter won't be sustained in the second,"
said Mohamed El-Erian, co-chief investment officer at PIMCO in
California.
In Europe, such paltry jobs growth would be the envy of many
members of the euro zone such as Greece or Spain, where more
than one in four workers cannot find employment.
GETTING TO THE CORE
Lew will also discuss a planned free trade agreement between
the United States and the 27-nation European Union, which could
give a major boost to both sides' economies.
But that won't help soon enough, and as the second quarter
gets underway, it is hard to see what will drag the euro zone
from its economic rut.
While the botched bailout of Cyprus and Italy's power vacuum
have hogged the headlines in recent weeks, an accelerating slump
in France's economy is also causing alarm.
Purchasing managers surveys last week showed the euro zone's
No. 2 economy is now flagging at a rate unseen since the nadir
of the Great Recession of 2008-09.
A traditional "core" member of the euro zone along with
Germany, France's downturn now outstrips even those in Spain and
Italy, on the struggling euro zone periphery.
"We used to write 'periphery' and 'core' quite freely and
knowing who that meant, but now it's less clear," said
Investec's Clarke.
"The only major country showing any resilience is Germany,
and that's borderline now. It's quite possible that even Germany
gets dragged down, and it just (becomes) a weak euro area."
Economic data this week is unlikely to shed much more light
on the euro zone's slump.
European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi said on
Thursday that weakness is spreading from euro zone countries
afflicted by "fragmentation" - where monetary policy is having
little effect - to places where that is not an issue.
DIGESTING JAPAN'S GAMBLE
Draghi opened the door to an interest rate cut as soon as
next month, saying the ECB stands "ready to act".
That came straight after the Bank of Japan (BOJ) promised to
inject around $1.4 trillion into the Japanese economy in less
than two years, a radical gamble that sent the yen reeling and
bond yields to record lows.
The BOJ's aggressiveness received cautious endorsements from
U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers, who said it could help
economies everywhere.
"In a way they fill in one more piece of a global picture of
aggressive accommodation," said Atlanta Fed President Dennis
Lockhart, noting the BOJ's move leaves the ECB as the least
accommodative of the developed world's big three central banks.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke hasn't yet commented on Japan's
new monetary gambit, although he is due to speak on Monday about
stress-testing banks.
Minutes from the Fed's March meeting are due on Wednesday,
and even if they indicate that some policymakers were thinking
about scaling back asset purchases, the poor economic data since
then would surely take that off the table.