* Euro zone confidence crumbles as Spain's troubles mount
* U.S. set for sluggish Q2 GDP; British recession drags on
* China fears euro zone headwinds will hit exports
By Alan Wheatley, Global Economics Correspondent
LONDON, July 23 Bleak news on confidence and
growth underlined the parlous state of Europe's economy on
Monday, triggering a sharp fall in share prices and a spike in
Spanish bond yields as investors fretted anew about the future
of the euro.
The single currency slid to a two-year low against the
dollar and a near 12-year trough against the yen after surveys
showed the troubles of the 17-nation currency bloc are making
consumers even more wary than economists had expected.
Spain, in the eye of the debt and banking storm, sank deeper
into recession in the second quarter as gross domestic product
contracted by 0.4 percent after a 0.3 percent drop in the
January-March period.
Adding to Madrid's woes, media reports suggested another
half a dozen of Spain's 17 regional authorities, facing an
undeclared funding crisis, were ready to follow Valencia in
seeking aid from the central government.
Spain has already won the promise of 100 billion euros ($121
billion) from its euro zone partners to shore up its banks.
But investors are increasingly concerned that Europe's
fourth-largest economy, like Greece, Ireland and Portugal before
it, will have to ask international lenders for a full rescue.
"What began as a Spanish banking bailout looks to be moving
rather quickly towards a possible sovereign bailout," said
Jeremy Stretch, a currency strategist at CIBC.
FLIGHT TO SAFETY
The global economy is taking a sustained battering from
fears that the United States could fall off a fiscal cliff, a
softening growth trend in China and, above all, the debilitating
euro zone crisis.
"The euro zone is particularly vulnerable, as it is unclear
how it could put together a (Spanish) rescue package quickly,"
said Christian Schulz, an economist with Berenberg Bank.
Investors stampeded out of Spanish bonds, whose yields
soared to a euro-era high above 7.5 percent, while equities
suffered sharp falls as confidence crumbled.
European shares dropped 2.3 percent. On Wall Street
the benchmark S&P 500 slid 1.4 percent.
Financial markets are braced for more evidence of the damage
to the euro zone economy on Tuesday. July's advance surveys of
purchasing managers are expected to produce readings well
beneath the boom-bust mark of 50, signaling recession. At best,
the reports will show both manufacturing and services are at
least stabilising.
Two other important early glimpses of how the third quarter
is shaping up, Germany's IFO business climate and Belgium's
leading indicator, are scheduled for Wednesday and are forecast
to show a modest deterioration.
"Risks to the economic outlook and to the euro zone
sovereign situation are stacked on the downside, and we see a
significant probability of a rate cut by the ECB within the next
three months," said Riccardo Barbieri, chief European economist
at Mizuho in London.
HEAVY GOING
The drag from Europe will help peg second-quarter U.S. gross
domestic product growth back to a ho-hum 1.4 percent from 1.9
percent in the first three months of the year, economists
believe. The data will be released on Friday. [ECI/US}
Britain, which has the euro zone as its main trading
partner, is doing much worse. Figures on Wednesday are projected
to show that the economy shrank by 0.2 percent in the April-June
period. That would be the third straight quarter of contraction.
The International Monetary Fund, in cutting its forecasts
last week for the global and euro zone economies, lambasted
policymakers for dithering.
In unusually direct language, the fund demanded an
"unequivocal commitment" to the euro from member governments and
urged the European Central Bank to conduct "sizeable" purchases
of sovereign bonds to tackle the region's troubles.
Beijing, its economy growing at the slowest rate in three
years, has also been pressing for decisive action. Europe is
China's biggest export market.
Tao Wang, an economist for UBS in Hong Kong, said a drop in
external demand due to the euro's malaise was one of the two
main risks (the other is a further fall in the property market)
to her forecast of an investment-led recovery in Chinese growth
over the rest of 2012.
To that end, investors will be scrutinising the export
orders component of HSBC's flash survey of Chinese purchasing
managers for July, due on Tuesday.
GROWTH VERSUS AUSTERITY
Poor figures from Europe would add fuel to the debate over
whether governments should give themselves more time to reduce
their swollen debts and deficits.
The euro zone, in fact, has already done just that for
Spain, and the IMF last week advised Britain to scale back its
fiscal tightening plans if growth does not pick up by early next
year.
Richard Koo, chief economist of the Nomura Research
Institute in Tokyo, said Britain, along with Germany, Japan and
the United States, was benefiting from funds fleeing troubled
euro zone counties.
With their bond yields at extremely low levels as a result,
these countries should borrow and spend to support aggregate
demand, Koo argued. The first three of the quartet, however,
apparently have no interest in administering fiscal stimulus.
"The U.S. stands alone in this regard, although all we have
for now is the president's proposal to extend existing tax cuts.
That will not be nearly enough to support the global economy,"
he said.
But given the severity of the West's debt crunch, perhaps
there is simply no way to provide enough support and growth will
remain sluggish for years while excessive borrowing is paid
back?
After all, that would be the conclusion to be drawn from the
landmark 2009 study of financial crises by U.S. economists Ken
Rogoff and Carmen Reinhart.
Daniel Gros, director of the Centre for European Policy
Studies in Brussels, goes further.
Given the massive shock emanating from stresses in the
sovereign debt markets, the relative performance of the euro
zone will probably deteriorate from now on, Gros said.
Governments are nevertheless right to pursue austerity to
pay down debt, even at the temporary cost of lost jobs and
output, because without retrenchment public debt ratios would
become unsustainable, Gros said in an article for VoxEU.org.
"The fact that austerity has costs does not imply it should
never be undertaken," he wrote.