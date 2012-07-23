* Euro zone manufacturing may be stabilizing at low level
By Alan Wheatley
LONDON, July 22 "Faster, Higher, Stronger" is
the motto of the Olympics opening in London on Friday. "Slower,
Lower, Weaker" would be a better description of the economic
performance of many of the countries competing in the games.
None of the big names will look worthy of a place on the
podium if forecasts for a raft of data due this week from the
euro zone, the United States and Britain prove accurate.
Even China, the longstanding growth champion, is huffing and
puffing.
And for all the growth hormones injected in the form of
cheap central bank money, the global economy is likely to be
running on the spot for some time yet given fears that the
United States could fall off a fiscal cliff, the softer trend in
China and, above all, the debilitating euro zone crisis.
July's advance surveys of purchasing managers in the
17-nation single currency area, due on Tuesday, are expected to
produce readings well beneath the boom-bust mark of 50,
signaling recession. At best, the reports will show both
manufacturing and services are at least stabilizing.
Two other important early glimpses of how the third quarter
is shaping up, Germany's IFO business climate and Belgium's
leading indicator, are scheduled for Wednesday and are forecast
to show a modest deterioration.
"Risks to the economic outlook and to the euro zone
sovereign situation are stacked on the downside, and we see a
significant probability of a rate cut by the ECB within the next
three months," said Riccardo Barbieri, chief European economist
at Mizuho in London.
HEAVY GOING
The headwinds blowing in from Europe will help peg
second-quarter U.S. gross domestic product growth back to a
ho-hum 1.4 percent from 1.9 percent in the first three months of
the year, economists believe. The data will be released on
Friday.
Britain, which has the euro zone as its main trading
partner, is doing much worse. Figures on Wednesday are projected
to show that the economy shrank by 0.2 percent in the April-June
period. That would be the third straight quarter of contraction.
The International Monetary Fund, in cutting its forecasts
last week for the global and euro zone economies, lambasted
policymakers for dithering over the crisis gripping the single
currency.
In unusually direct language, the fund demanded an
"unequivocal commitment" to the euro from member governments and
urged the European Central Bank to conduct "sizeable" purchases
of sovereign bonds to tackle the region's troubles.
Beijing, its economy growing at the slowest rate in three
years, has also been pressing for decisive action. Europe is
China's biggest export market.
Tao Wang, an economist for UBS in Hong Kong, said a drop in
external demand due to the euro's malaise was one of the two
main risks (the other is a further fall in the property market)
to her forecast of an investment-led recovery in Chinese growth
over the rest of 2012.
To that end, investors will be scrutinizing the export
orders component of HSBC's flash survey of Chinese purchasing
managers for July, due on Tuesday.
GROWTH VERSUS AUSTERITY
Poor figures from Europe would add fuel to the debate over
whether governments should give themselves more time to reduce
their swollen debts and deficits.
The euro zone, in fact, has already done just that for
Spain, and the IMF last week advised Britain to scale back its
fiscal tightening plans if growth does not pick up by early next
year.
Richard Koo, chief economist of the Nomura Research
Institute in Tokyo, said Britain, along with Germany, Japan and
the United States, was benefiting from funds fleeing troubled
euro zone counties.
With their bond yields at extremely low levels as a result,
these countries should borrow and spend to support aggregate
demand, Koo argued. The first three of the quartet, however,
apparently have no interest in administering fiscal stimulus.
"The U.S. stands alone in this regard, although all we have
for now is the president's proposal to extend existing tax cuts.
That will not be nearly enough to support the global economy,"
he said.
But in the wake of the West's severe debt crunch, perhaps
there is simply no way to provide sufficient support and growth
will remain sluggish for years while excessive borrowing is paid
back?
After all, that would be the conclusion to be drawn from the
landmark 2009 study of financial crises by U.S. economists Ken
Rogoff and Carmen Reinhart.
Daniel Gros, director of the Centre for European Policy
Studies in Brussels, goes further.
Given the massive shock emanating from stresses in the
sovereign debt markets, the relative performance of the euro
zone will probably deteriorate from now on, Gros said.
Governments are nevertheless right to pursue austerity to
pay down debt, even at the temporary cost of lost jobs and
output, because without retrenchment public debt ratios would
become unsustainable, Gros said in an article for VoxEU.org.
"The fact that austerity has costs does not imply it should
never be undertaken," he wrote.