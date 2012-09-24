(Corrects third paragraph to say unemployment, not employment)
By Alan Wheatley, Global Economics Correspondent
OXFORD, England, Sept 23 If confidence could be
distilled and bottled, it would be worth as much to policymakers
right now as the finest perfume or vintage Chateau Lafite.
Unfortunately for them, central bankers can create unlimited
liquidity but not unlimited confidence - as European and U.S.
surveys are likely to show this week.
Of late the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank
have done all that markets could reasonably have expected of
them. The former has pledged to keep printing money until
unemployment falls; the latter has promised to act as buyer of
last resort for Spanish and Italian bonds.
Even the Bank of Japan joined in last week by modestly
expanding its programme of asset purchases. Of the leading
central banks, only the People's Bank of China is hanging back.
The question then for the global economy, now in its sixth
year of acute financial strain, is when this unprecedented
monetary activism will translate into increases in demand,
output and jobs.
"What the central banks have done has been helpful, and the
positive reaction in the financial markets is probably going to
lift confidence somewhat in the near term," said Mark Cliffe,
chief group economist at Dutch bank ING.
"But now it's over to the politicians, and we've been
endlessly disappointed by them - not just in Europe but also in
the United States - and that's a big challenge to any positive
story for next year," he said.
France and Spain will this week announce austerity budgets
for 2013 that will compound tightening already under way in much
of the euro zone.
Spain, for instance, which has just raised value-added tax,
might freeze pensions as part of a deal for financial support
from its euro zone partners.
"Recessionary pressures are already well-entrenched as a
result of financial stresses, even before planned public
spending cuts in the region have been implemented. Austerity in
the midst of slowing global demand might just prove to be the
lethal two-part blow for Eurozone fiscal stabilisation
measures," said Lena Komileva, managing director of G+
Economics, a London consultancy.
Take Italy, which said last week it now expects the economy
to shrink by 2.4 percent this year, double its previous
forecast, and abandoned hope that growth might return in 2013.
As a consequence, Rome also sharply raised its budget deficit
projections.
LIGHT AT THE END OF THE TUNNEL?
Not all is gloom. Economists polled by Reuters expect a
better tone to Germany's IFO business survey, and, in the United
States, a pick-up in September consumer confidence.
Building on last week's surprisingly strong U.S. existing
home sales for August, markets also anticipate a rise in
purchases of new homes.
Despite the encouraging housing trend, Robert DiClemente,
Citi's chief U.S. economist, said he was cautious about the
near-term growth outlook, partly because he is unsure whether
the improvement in financial conditions triggered by the Fed can
be sustained.
"Most important, over the very immediate horizon, global
slowing appears to be trimming some domestic activity and some
key economic decisions may be delayed until the direction of
broader economic policies is clarified following the election
and the resolution to the 'fiscal cliff' debate," he said in a
note.
This global slowdown has been reflected in Asian exports,
which JP Morgan calculates have fallen at a 15.7 percent
annualised rate in the June-August period.
But the bank reckons that in Europe, the main source of
Asia's woe, growth could resume in early 2013 thanks in part to
the ECB's aggressive actions.
This is the sort of confidence-building bullishness that
Alexander Stubb, Finland's minister for European affairs, wants
to hear.
Speaking at a conference organised by Oxford Analytica, a
research group, he dismissed talk of a breakup of the euro and
said a trio of euro zone summits between now and the end of the
year to build stronger foundations for the single currency could
be decisive.
"If we get it right, I think we'll have turned the corner in
the euro crisis," he said.
