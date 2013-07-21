* Euro zone weakness persists, no strong recovery in view
* British quarterly growth rate set to double
* A rare sighting: Japan to record annual inflation
By Alan Wheatley
LONDON, July 21 Another month, another listless
set of business surveys is likely to show this week just how
much the euro zone economy still has to do to get over its
debilitating debt and banking crisis.
An index based on a poll of purchasing managers across the
17-country bloc probably edged up to 49.1 in July from 48.7 in
June, but remained below the watershed of 50 that would signal a
resumption of growth, according to economists polled by Reuters.
The single-currency area, which makes up about 20 percent of
the global economy, has been shrinking since the fourth quarter
of 2011.
Petr Zemcik, director of European economics at Moody's
Analytics in London, is penciling in marginal growth in the
final three months of 2013, but expects output for the year as a
whole to drop by 0.5 percent.
Some economists think the euro area might have just escaped
recession last quarter, but Zemcik said: "We are still on course
for contraction. The euro zone most likely contracted in the
second quarter and might contract in the third quarter as well."
The weakness is not confined to heavily indebted countries
on the rim of the euro zone.
In Germany, the IFO business climate index for July is
expected to have inched higher, but the economy is hobbled by
the reluctance of firms to invest and by soft global demand:
Germany's purchasing managers' index (PMI) for manufacturing has
been stuck below the boom-bust line of 50 since February.
China, which takes nearly 7 percent of German exports, is a
particular source of concern. HSBC/Markit's PMI for China on
Wednesday is likely to produce another sub-50 reading.
"Looking at the current figures, in Europe there's no light
yet at the end of the tunnel unfortunately," said Denis Pennel,
managing director of the International Confederation of Private
Employment Agencies in Brussels, which represents 140,000 firms
around the world.
Demand for agency jobs fluctuates roughly in time with
changes in GDP and is a leading labour market indicator. "I
wouldn't say there is a contraction, but there is definitely no
growth," Pennel said of Europe's economy.
ALL EYES ON POST-ELECTION JAPAN
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi has dangled the
prospect of cutting interest rates if the economy relapses, but
Zemcik doubted that would make a difference as long as banks are
failing to transmit the ECB's cheap money to households and
firms.
Reflecting the clogged-up credit channels, euro zone lending
to the private sector is forecast to have shrunk again in June.
Away from the euro zone, there are signs of life stirring.
Britain's quarter-on-quarter GDP growth is expected to have
doubled in the April-June period to 0.6 percent, and rising U.S.
home sales are likely to show the housing recovery on track
despite a recent rise in mortgage rates.
And Japan is forecast to report a year-on-year rise in core
consumer prices for the first time in 14 months. Economists
expect an increase of just 0.3 percent, but that would still be
the fastest clip in five years.
That would give heart to the Bank of Japan, which is trying
to end deflation that has dogged the economy for nearly two
decades. The central bank is aggressively buying bonds to try to
generate 2 percent inflation within two years.
Even if the BOJ succeeds, Japan risks sinking back into a
low-growth rut unless Prime Minister Shinzo Abe - now that
Sunday's Upper House elections are out of the way - fires up
animal spirits by injecting competition into the economy and
overturning old, inefficient ways of doing business.
"Accordingly, steady implementation of the government's
growth strategies will likely prove crucial in pulling Japan's
economy out of deflation over the medium term," Tomo Kinoshita,
Nomura's chief economist in Japan, said in a note.
Kinoshita sees the next six months as a litmus test of Abe's
economic strategy, dubbed Abenomics.