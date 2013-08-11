* Euro zone set to come out of recession
* Data expected to show improving global economy
* U.S. still the main driver of growth
* Central bankers determined not to repeat mistakes
By Andy Bruce
LONDON, Aug 11 A tentative view that the global
economy is emerging from its lull could harden into conventional
wisdom by the end of this week if, as expected, data show the
euro zone's lengthy recession has ended.
While Europe is still the world's biggest trading region,
some of its recent major exports - financial market panic,
banking scares and political uncertainty - have dragged on the
world economy over the last three years.
There are now signs of a nascent recovery, led by Germany
and perhaps Britain.
Wednesday's data are expected to show the euro zone economy
grew 0.2 percent in the second quarter, according to a Reuters
poll. That would mark an end to the recession that took hold in
late 2011.
That won't change the U.S. position as the main engine of
economic growth in the world, at least until next year, with
Chinese growth still slowing and India wracked by a currency in
free-fall.
But even the smallest sign of a recovery in Europe augurs
well for the rest of the year.
"Add it all up, and it's a more positive picture for the
global economy late this year and next," Mark Zandi, chief
economist at Moody's Analytics, said.
"It feels like the global economy is stabilizing, and by
year's end, certainly as we move into next year, growth will be
accelerating, led by the U.S."
"But I also anticipate some growth out of Europe and stable
growth out of the emerging world."
Business surveys last week supported that view as companies
in the United States and Britain prospered, while there were
signs Chinese firms might have passed the worst of their
mid-year lull.
In the past, however, similar indications of global recovery
have emerged, only for that recovery to be trampled.
Europe's major economies showed signs of improvement in
early 2011, even while the sovereign debt crisis in the euro
zone was worsening.
Two interest rate hikes from the European Central Bank
midway through the year led to a chokehold on credit, especially
in southern Europe, and turned the risk of another euro zone
recession into an inevitability.
GUIDE TO THE FUTURE
Central bank policymakers are determined not to repeat that
mistake, as evidenced by the adoption of forward guidance at the
Bank of England and European Central Bank.
Minutes from the BoE's August meeting on Wednesday will shed
more light on Governor Mark Carney's plan to link its
policymaking to an unemployment rate threshold of 7 percent,
subject to caveats on inflation and financial stability.
"Much like the ECB, the BoE is worried about the effect of
tighter global financial conditions on the fragile recovery
taking root in its jurisdiction," said Gustavo Reis, global
economist with Bank of America-Merrill Lynch.
"With the Federal Reserve likely to start reducing the pace
of asset purchases this year, European forward guidance aims to
anchor market expectations and mitigate the impact of negative
policy spillovers."
There are risks to forward guidance, too.
In June, U.S. Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke signalled the Fed
was thinking about easing off the pace of its monetary stimulus
later in the year.
That talk prompted a reaction in financial markets that
really amounted to an unexpected de facto monetary tightening,
with government bond yields rising and the dollar rising sharply
in the second half of June.
Fed officials have been more careful in their language since
then.
That won't be lost on ECB President Mario Draghi, who has
refused to elaborate on his guidance that the bank intends to
keep interest rates low "for an extended period of time".
Zandi from Moody's Analytics said that forward guidance will
prove critical in allowing the European recovery to take hold.
"I think the BoE did the right thing in adopting
unemployment thresholds similar to the Fed's thresholds, and I
think the ECB eventually will get there," he said.
"I think it's difficult for Draghi to go down the path
Carney has, but he'll go down the path - it'll just take him
longer to get there."