* Euro zone PMI likely to mark time below boom-bust-line
* Picture dimming even for export powerhouse Germany
* U.S. expected to report 3.0 percent Q1 growth
By Alan Wheatley, Global Economics Correspondent
LONDON, April 21 An early peek this week at how
the euro zone economy performed in April could cement the case
for the next installment in an unprecedented campaign of
monetary easing by the world's major central banks.
A preliminary survey of purchasing executives from the
17-country bloc is likely to furnish the new evidence of
economic weakness that Jens Weidmann, the president of Germany's
hard-line central bank, says is needed for the European Central
Bank to cut interest rates.
The composite index derived from the survey by data
providers Markit is likely to be unchanged at 46.5, well below
the 50 threshold denoting expansion.
The euro zone economy, in short, remains dead in the water.
"We need more monetary stimulus. What that means to me is
lower interest rates," said Mark Zandi, chief economist at
Moody's Analytics.
Weidmann is among those who believe the ECB's exact stance
matters less than the fact that monetary policy is not being
transmitted to all corners of the euro zone.
Borrowing costs on the struggling southern rim are thus much
higher than in countries at the euro's core.
Zandi agreed that cutting the ECB's main 0.75 percent policy
rate would not revive lending by banks, which badly needed
strengthening. But lower interest rates would weaken the euro.
That would help exports, especially in Germany, which in
turn was key to preserving popular support for emergency
measures to stop the euro from breaking up, Zandi argued.
"The most important thing for keeping the euro zone together
in the very near term is to make sure that the German economy
remains solid and that unemployment remains low. You need the
German population to be committed to the euro zone," he said.
EXPORT HEADWINDS
Germany's export-orientated economy has held up better than
most of its euro zone peers, but a monthly business survey by
the Munich IFO economics institute is likely to show a dip,
according to economists polled by Reuters.
"When you look at the latest signals from China and the
United States, the export growth prospects of German companies
have deteriorated significantly," said Tobias Blattner, an
economist with Daiwa Capital Markets in London.
As such, the ECB would be paying close attention to the
latest purchasing managers' indexes not just from the euro zone
but from the bloc's main partners. On a trade-weighted basis,
these have fallen in the past couple of months.
Blattner expects a rate cut at May's ECB meeting. Although
most ECB policymakers doubt it would make much difference, he
said the symbolism would fan expectations of additional, less
conventional steps to spur lending to the periphery.
"They all know that it needs to be accompanied, at the same
time or possibly a month later, by some further non-standard
measures," he said. "That's important. You cut rates and people
say the next step must be something that will have an impact."
QUESTION MARKS OVER U.S. GROWTH
A pair of unexpectedly soft regional Federal Reserve surveys
last week reinforced the view that yet another spring slowdown -
the fourth in as many years - is unfolding in the United States.
That prospect is likely to take the shine off what promises
to be a robust first-quarter GDP report on Friday.
Economists polled by Reuters expect the economy to have
expanded at a 3.0 percent clip, up from 0.4 percent in the last
three months of 2012, despite the drag of higher payroll taxes
and looming across-the-board cuts in federal spending.
The consensus on Wall Street is for full-year growth of
around 2 percent, but Jason Ware, chief analyst at Albion
Financial Group in Salt Lake City, is pencilling in an outcome
closer to 2.5 percent.
"The economic pick-up, combined with sustainable gains in
housing and business investment, should help propel the
expansion through these government budget cuts that we're going
to be dealing with," he said.
After a puny 88,000 increase in non-farm jobs in March, Ware
expects the monthly pace of hiring to climb back to a range of
150,000 to 200,000.
The other big U.S. growth driver will be housing. The annual
rate of housing starts jumped 7 percent in March to more than 1
million - a figure Ware called 'mind-boggling' given the depths
from which the market is recovering - and sales of both new and
existing homes are expected to post increases this week.
"Hiring and housing is the story so far," Ware said. "Those
two events together help to repair household finances and that
makes us reasonably sanguine about the outlook for the rest of
the year."