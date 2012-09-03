* ECB may struggle to meet market expectations
* Many see grim economy justifying further easing
* Data-driven Fed to watch job market, purchasers' survey
By Alan Wheatley
AMSTERDAM, Sept 2 If Mario Draghi manages on
Thursday to satisfy financial markets while forging a political
consensus on how to lower southern Europe's sky-high bond
yields, the European Central Bank chief should be offered the
starring role in the next Mission Impossible movie.
Friday's U.S. job figures for August could be critical in
determining how quickly the Federal Reserve acts on the promise
of its chairman, Ben Bernanke, to ease monetary policy further
if necessary to promote growth and a sustained recovery in the
labour market.
But, given the potential of the euro zone's malaise to cause
a global financial crisis and recession, Draghi's news
conference following an ECB policy meeting will be the highlight
of the week and could set the market tone for the rest of the
year.
Draghi raised expectations so high with a pledge in late
July to do whatever is necessary to preserve the euro that
investors will be disappointed if they have to wait a bit longer
for details of how the ECB's proposed bond-market intervention
will work.
Nick Kounis, an economist at ABN AMRO in Amsterdam, said the
big risk was that Draghi would fail to dispel the doubts of the
Bundesbank, Germany's powerful central bank, over the legality
and effectiveness of buying Spanish and Italian bonds.
The Bundesbank does not have a veto at the ECB, but its
opposition could limit the scope and thus the credibility of a
bond-buying programme.
"It's difficult to be confident, but we do think on balance
that he will come with something substantial," Kounis said.
Another growing risk is that the ECB's prospective
conditions might prove too tough to lure Spain to swallow its
pride and seek assistance from the European Stability Mechanism.
The ESM, the euro zone's embryonic rescue fund, is expected to
work alongside the ECB by purchasing peripheral countries' bonds
when they are first auctioned.
Conversely, Julian Callow with Barclays Capital said the
conditions might not be applied strictly enough, taking pressure
off governments to get their finances in order.
"There is a danger that financial markets, which have
already moved in anticipation of ECB interventions, may be
disappointed by euro area developments," Callow said.
SLUGGISH PAYROLLS
Bond strategists at Deutsche Bank estimate that markets are
pricing in bond buying of about 200 billion euros and are
attaching a two-thirds probability to a quarter-point cut in the
ECB's main financing rate, now at 0.75 percent.
Unemployment in the 17-nation euro zone was a record 11.3
percent in July, and David Owen, an economist in London with
Jefferies, said the gloomy economic picture would justify fresh
monetary stimulus even if the spread between benchmark German
bonds and other countries' debt was zero. In fact, investors
buying 10-year Spanish bonds are demanding a risk premium of
about 5.5 percent.
"Whatever is announced at the ECB's press conference next
Thursday, one should not lose sight of the bigger picture of a
euro area economy sliding back into deeper recession," Owen
said.
The U.S. economy is doing a bit better, but growth is
sub-par and stagnation in the job market is a "grave concern" in
the words of Bernanke, who spoke at a Fed conference in Jackson
Hole, Wyoming, on Friday.
Employers are expected to have added 125,000 non-farm jobs
in August, down from 163,000 in July and far too weak to make a
dent in the jobless rate, which is likely to have been unchanged
at 8.3 percent, according to economists polled by Reuters.
The Institute of Supply Management's monthly manufacturing
survey on Tuesday will not give the Fed much encouragement
either. Forecasters expect it to have edged up from 49.8 in July
to 50 in August, the demarcation line between expansion and
contraction.
Lacklustre figures are bound to ratchet up speculation that
Bernanke will press the Federal Open Market Committee, the U.S.
central bank's policy-making panel, to provide fresh monetary
stimulus when it meets on Sept. 12/13.
"The only questions are what form the easing will take and
whether he can convince the rest of the FOMC to go along," said
Kevin Logan, chief U.S. economist at HSBC.