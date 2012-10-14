* Euro zone inaction unlikely to be shaken off yet
LONDON, Oct 14 Impatience at the slow pace of
euro zone crisis action is bubbling over, with the European
Central Bank's pledge to save the single currency yet to be
backed up by action.
Any hopes that a European Union leaders' summit in the
coming week will break the logjam are likely to be forlorn,
leaving the focus firmly on a slew of data from China and the
onset of the U.S. company earnings season.
The ECB's promise to buy the bonds of struggling euro zone
countries has been left hanging by Spain's hesitation over
seeking outside help.
If investor frustration translates into upward pressure on
Italian and Spanish borrowing costs, that could be the tipping
point that pushes Madrid to ask the euro rescue fund for
assistance. But so far, ECB chief Mario Draghi has been taken on
trust; Spanish bond yields have only nudged up.
"Lower yields have diminished the pressure to act in the
short-term. But we suspect that after regional (Spanish)
elections on Oct. 21 and the EU summit, Madrid will probably
have to clarify its position once and for all," said Juergen
Michels, euro zone economist at Citi.
The International Monetary Fund's annual meeting in Tokyo
displayed barely concealed irritation. The Fund said the bloc
remained under threat from "a downward spiral of capital flight,
breakup fears and economic decline" and called for rapid action
to deepen financial and fiscal union.
EU paymaster Germany pushed back and the Brussels summit
looks too early for dramatic action.
The EU/IMF/ECB troika of inspectors continues to pore over
Greece's parlous balance sheet and will not report back until
next month and Spanish regional elections next weekend offer a
powerful reason for Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy to defer any
request for aid for a while longer.
Although government officials insist the elections are not a
factor, neither is there much sense of urgency.
"We will end up there, with ECB action, but the ECB is still
designing the instrument in more accurate terms," a source close
to the Spanish government told Reuters. "The markets understand
that we have the fire extinguisher. We'll see how it evolves in
the coming weeks."
IN CHINA'S HANDS
While the world is fixated on Europe, its near-term economic
fate rests just as heavily on the scale and speed of China's
slowdown. Reports on inflation, industry output, retail sales
and a crucial third quarter GDP reading in the coming week will
give plenty of grist to that mill.
The consensus forecast in a Reuters poll is for year-on-year
Chinese growth to slow slightly to 7.4 percent in Q3 --
undercutting the slowest growth rate in three years in the
second quarter. But there may be better times ahead.
"We expect China's GDP growth to surprise the consensus by
rebounding to 8.8 percent year-on-year in Q4 2012, led by
increasingly aggressive fiscal stimulus," said Rob Subbaraman,
chief economist for Asia at Nomura in Hong Kong.
"While headline data remain negative, our list of
forward-looking data signalling that China's economy is
bottoming out, is lengthening."
News early on Saturday may support that view as data showed
China's exports grew at roughly twice the rate expected in
September while imports returned to the path of expansion,
suggesting government moves to underpin growth are working and
additional policy action may not be needed.
In contrast to the euro zone, the U.S. economy has shown
signs of life with the unemployment rate dropping to its lowest
level since President Barack Obama took power and consumer
sentiment hitting a five-year high on Friday.
However, the U.S. company earnings season which gets into
full swing in the coming week, is expected to make mixed reading
if a clutch of recent profit warnings are anything to go by and
the extent of China's slowdown will have profound implications
for U.S. exports.
Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America
, General Electric, Honeywell, Google
, Microsoft, Intel, IBM,
Coca-Cola and McDonald's are just some of a raft
of U.S. majors reporting.
"We are getting some quite interesting signals from consumer
sentiment and employment data ... that there has been some quite
significant improvement in the economy," said David Sloan,
economist at 4Cast in New York. "We are still getting mixed
signals, but there is enough to make people sit up and take
notice."
Also due is the second televised debate between President
Barack Obama and his challenger, Mitt Romney, who came out on
top in the first round and has pulled up in the opinion polls
since. The strength of economic revival could well prove crucial
on election day.