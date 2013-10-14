* China expected to report 7.8 pct Q3 GDP growth
* Spillover from U.S. budget standoff limited so far
* Britain outpacing euro zone in recovery race
By Alan Wheatley
LONDON, Oct 13 China's monthly data spray is
likely to show a pick-up in the world's second-largest economy
but precious little evidence of a shift in growth towards
consumption from credit-fueled investment.
Rebalancing in China is one of three major preconditions of
sustainable global growth in the longer term. The others are a
plan to rein in and finance U.S. entitlement spending and, in
the euro zone, the construction of a solid institutional
foundation for the single currency, including a banking union.
Frustratingly little progress is being made on any of these
fronts.
Wrangling in Washington over a new budget and an increase in
the debt ceiling offers scant hope of a breakthrough on
tax-and-spend issues that do not demand immediate attention in
this electoral cycle.
Euro zone finance ministers will meet to review progress on
various aspects of banking union, but the important political
decisions, not least who should wield power to close down ailing
banks, are far from being settled.
As for China, annual gross domestic product growth is likely
to have accelerated to 7.8 percent last quarter from 7.5 percent
in the second quarter, according to economists polled by
Reuters.
That would be positive on the face of it, but the details
are likely to show no slowing in investment - in everything from
factories to infrastructure and housing - and no quickening in
retail sales. The figures come out on Oct. 18.
"It just puts back the timing for China's imbalances to play
out: we're just not seeing anything in the hard data that shows
any change in the underlying pattern of growth," said Jeremy
Lawson, an economist with Standard Life in Edinburgh.
NO PAIN, NO REBALANCING
The longer Beijing delays the transition to consumer-led
growth, the greater the risk that excessive investment will
eventually result in a hard landing that would be bad for China
and for the global economy.
"You choose when to take your pain," Lawson said. "The
optimum choice for the rest of the world is that gradual
rebalancing starts immediately."
Although China on Saturday reported a surprising
year-on-year fall in September exports, Premier Li Keqiang has
already said that GDP growth in the first nine months should
exceed 7.5 percent, keeping the country on course to hit its
full-year target of 7.5 percent.
Bill Adams, an economist with PNC in Pittsburgh, sees a
relatively small risk of a significant downturn in China.
Double-digit property price rises in major cities show that
China's housing market is "back with a vengeance", underscoring
the government's dilemma of how to dampen the sector without
abruptly choking off overall investment, Adams said.
"They don't have an answer to that yet, but I don't think
they see the problem as so dire that they're going to slow the
economy much more," he said.
WATCHING FOR U.S. SPILLOVERS
In the United States, a pair of regional Federal Reserve
surveys will command more attention than usual given that
scheduled government data releases are likely to be delayed even
assuming a short-term deal is reached to avert a debt default.
The New York Fed's manufacturing survey is likely to rise
slightly, while the Philadelphia Fed's business index is
expected to fall back after a big jump the month before.
Washington's budget standoff has not had a cataclysmic
impact on the rest of the world, not least because markets
assume it will prompt the Fed to further delay winding down its
$85 billion a month bond-buying programme.
U.S. consumer confidence has been dented only slightly by
the political shenanigans, Friday's University of Michigan
survey showed, and forecasters see no spillover to Germany's ZEW
economic sentiment index, which is forecast to be unchanged.
But Jonathan Loynes with Capital Economics, a London
consultancy, said the episode had injected additional
uncertainty into the outlook at a time when the euro zone's
recovery was still fragile.
"If nothing else, it serves as a timely reminder that
euro-zone policymakers cannot necessarily rely on a smooth and
seamless recovery in the global economy to pull the euro zone
further out of recession," he said in a note.
Britain's revival has been much more impressive than the
euro zone's and economists are waiting for September's retail
sales data - the market expects a 0.4 percent rise - before
finalising their forecasts for third-quarter GDP due on Oct. 25.
JP Morgan said its tracking estimate based on already
released data points to quarterly growth of 0.7 percent, the
same as in the second quarter and an annualised rate of 2.8
percent, while Investec for now is pencilling in 0.8 percent.