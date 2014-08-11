(Repeats item that first ran on Sunday)
By John O'Donnell
FRANKFURT Aug 10 Investors will gauge the
strength of the euro zone's fragile economy this week as
escalating conflicts in Ukraine and Iraq darken the mood
globally.
In stark contrast to the United States and Britain, which
are growing strongly, economic output in the euro bloc is likely
to have all but ground to a halt in the three months to June.
Its star economy, Germany, is losing momentum and Italy is
sliding back into recession.
"The United States and the United Kingdom are going to be
among the fastest-growing economies both this year and next,"
said James Knightley, an economist with ING. "In Europe, the
situation seems to be going into reverse."
The growing sanctions fight between Russia and the West over
Moscow's backing of rebels in Ukraine and U.S. air strikes to
block Islamist militants in Iraq are also upsetting the markets.
On Thursday, the European Union announces economic output
data for the 18 countries in the euro zone for the April-June
quarter, and Germany will reveal its own gross domestic product
for the same period.
By these yardsticks, neither Germany nor the wider euro zone
are expected to see much, if any, improvement on the first three
months of the year.
To compound matters, tit-for-tat sanctions between Moscow
and the European Union and fears that Russia could even invade
eastern Ukraine are already sapping business confidence and will
eat into paltry economic growth later this year.
Not only does Moscow supply about a third of the European
Union's gas needs, trade ties in other areas between Russia and
Europe run deep.
German energy giant E.ON, for instance, has invested 6
billion euros ($8 billion) since 2007 in Russia, while chemicals
firm BASF has a joint venture with Gazprom.
"For a long time, the market has been ignoring the
geopolitical risks," said Gregor Eder, an economist with
Allianz, one of the globe's largest fund investors.
"The escalation in Ukraine and a spiral of sanctions could
be a turning point for that. Exports to Russia were already
falling even before Ukraine and could fall further. The Iraq
crisis increases nervousness further."
PAY CHECK
With Europe looking gloomy and the days of mega-growth in
China over, the United States has offered some hope for the
world economy.
Investors will seek to gauge the strength of the U.S.
rebound by examining the latest figures for retail sales and
producer prices there.
Many are looking for reassurance, as they are in Britain,
that economic growth is trickling down to workers' pay -
important proof that the recovery will stick when central banks
make it more expensive to borrow.
But the Bank of England is set to acknowledge surprisingly
weak pay growth on Wednesday when it publishes economic
projections, raising questions about Britain's readiness for its
first interest rate hike since the financial crisis.
Although unemployment is set to fall, earnings are also
forecast to be lower than a year earlier. There is a similar gap
in the United States between rising numbers of people in work
and lagging pay.
"To have confidence in the recovery in the United States and
United Kingdom, wages need to rise in line with credit," said
ING's Knightley.
"The cost of living continues to exceed wage growth. People
need to see that they have more cash at the end of the month so
that they are not borrowing out of necessity."
In China, industrial output readings will give investors a
glimpse of the country's performance in the third quarter of the
year after government moves to boost lending to business, such
as shrinking the amount of cash that banks must hold in reserve.
China's economy gathered pace slightly to grow by 7.5
percent in the second quarter as the government stepped up
construction of railways and public housing.
But a downturn in property prices, despite efforts to make
it easier to buy, as well as high local government debts, are
holding up the economy.
Analysts believe that deeper reforms, such as overhauling
giant state companies, will be needed in the long term to keep
the economy growing at the pace the authorities want.
In the meantime, the euro zone remains the globe's problem
child.
Last week, the European Central Bank signalled that it stood
ready to print money and buy bonds if the euro zone
deteriorated, a pledge to act that the Frankfurt-based bank has
made many times in the past.
ECB President Mario Draghi underscored that he would not be
discouraged from taking such action by the fact that the United
States was plotting a different course.
His words alone, however, may not be sufficient to reassure
investors unnerved at the prospect of the U.S. Federal Reserve
drawing the purse strings ever tighter.
"There has been this fantastic monetary policy experiment
where policy has never been looser," said Paul Dales of Capital
Economics, which advises companies and others.
"You have to get things back to normal. But no-one really
knows how it's going to play out because no-one has been through
it before."
