CHICAGO May 20 Greek voters have a choice in
next month's elections between staying in the euro or leaving,
British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Sunday, urging the
euro zone to put in place strong contingency plans for either
eventuality.
Cameron, speaking in Chicago before the start of a NATO
summit, dismissed talk that the G8 summit that ended on Saturday
at Camp David, Maryland, was a failure "because I think it
helped to crystallize the thinking of the world's economic
leaders and particularly crystallize the thinking of the euro
zone members."
"We now have to send a very clear message to people in
Greece. There is a choice: You can either vote to stay in the
euro with all the commitments that you've made or if you vote
another way, you are effectively voting to leave," he told
reporters.
"The crucial thing is that euro zone leaders have got to put
in place contingency plans for both of those eventualities,
really clear plans to keep our economies safe and stable and I
will do everything in the UK to make sure we are in that
situation too," he said.
Political leaders failed to form a coalition after an
inconclusive election on May 6 when parties opposed to the
austerity terms of Greece's international bailout fared well,
raising the possibility the country may be forced out of the
euro. New elections are scheduled for June 17.