By Ingrid Melander and Harry Papachristou
ATHENS, Dec 13 Greece's budget deficit
continued to widen in November and the construction business
kept shrinking as an austerity-fuelled recession hit both
government revenues and economic activity, data showed on
Tuesday.
The debt-choked country is struggling to implement the
reforms required by its EU and IMF lenders in exchange for loans
and to cope with the impact of austerity on its economy, putting
its capacity to meet targets once more at risk.
The budget gap of the central government widened 5.1 percent
year-on-year to 20.52 billion euros ($27.1 billion) in the first
11 months of the year, the finance ministry said, while the
debt-choked country had to pay a higher price to sell T-bills.
This means that Greece will likely miss its 2011 deficit
targets and may need additional austerity measures to catch up
with its budget goals in 2012, in what is forecast to be its
fifth consecutive year of recession.
The economy is seen shrinking by at least 5.5 percent and
bleak construction data showed on Tuesday that a deep slump
continued in what used to be a key driver of the country's
growth when it joined the euro and organised the 2004 Olympics.
Building activity by volume contracted 37.8 percent in the
first eight months of the year while the number of new building
permits dropped by 30.6 percent.
TAXES, RECESSION
This year's budget goals largely hinge on a string of
emergency taxes imposed in September after Greece's lenders
threatened to withhold bailout funds if it did not meet its
budget goals, but the recession cancelled out much of the extra
revenues the government was hoping to raise.
Under the 2012 budget plan approved last week, the budget
deficit is expected to narrow to 9.0 percent of GDP this year
from 10.6 percent in 2010, a target the finance ministry said
was still feasible.
"The current revenue shortfall is expected to be addressed
in December, when the (emergency) tax measures will yield
results," the finance ministry said in the statement.
But a senior government official was less optimistic.
"If current spending and revenue trends continue, the
deficit will be at about 10 percent of GDP and not at about 9
percent," the official, who declined to be named, told Reuters
before Tuesday's budget data were announced.
The new taxes included a charge of up to 5 percent on gross
personal income as well as a controversial property tax which
households must pay or face having their electricity cut off.
These measures have failed to visibly boost net tax
receipts, which shrank by 3.1 percent year-on-year in Jan-Nov, a
slightly slower pace than their 4.1 percent drop in the first 10
months of the year.
Recession is dealing a further blow to the budget as the
government steps up grants to social security organisations,
whose revenues are drying up. Spending before interest payments
rose by 3.0 percent year-on-year in Jan-Nov, according to
Tuesday's figures.
The data refer to the state budget deficit, which excludes
items such as local authorities. Even though they are not
identical with it, they are indicative for the general
government shortfall, the benchmark for the EU's assessment of
Greece's economic policy programme.
Greece's Public Debt Management Agency sold 1.625 billion
euros of six-month T-bills on Tuesday, with the yield rising by
6 basis points to 4.95 percent compared to a previous auction in
November.
Monthly T-bill sales have been Greece's sole source of
market funding since it was shut out of bond markets early last
year when its derailed finances triggered the country's worst
crisis in decades.