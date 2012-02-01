HONG KONG Feb 1 Hong Kong said on
Wednesday that it will issue up to HK$10 billion in inflation
bonds in the near term to promote the development of the retail
bond market.
The iBond, with a maturity of three years, would be
targetted at Hong Kong residents, Financial Secretary John Tsang
said in his budget speech on Wednesday.
Interest will be paid to bond holders once every six months
at a rate linked to inflation in the last half-year period.
The Hong Kong Monetary Authority would announce details as
soon as possible, he said.
(Reporting By Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Chris Lewis)