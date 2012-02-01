* Government expects GDP growth to slow to 1-3 pct in 2012

* Forecasts consolidated deficit of HK$3.4 bln for 2012/13

* Plans include boosting land supply and waiving levies

* Territory will up to HK$10 bln in inflation bonds (Adds details, quotes)

By Anne Marie Roantree and Alison Leung

HONG KONG, Feb 1 Hong Kong unveiled nearly HK$80 billion ($10.32 billion) worth of measures to support its economy and people on Wednesday, but warned that the outlook for exports is grim and the risk of a sharp deterioration in the external environment is increasing.

The new budget for Hong Kong, which has one of the highest income gaps in the developed world, also outlined measures aimed at disgruntled lower-income groups as well as small and medium-sized enterprises.

"This is the best budget the Financial Secretary has delivered during his term, as he has listened to the public's views and addressed the issues related to people's livelihoods, housing and inflation concerns," said Jennifer Wong, a partner at KPMG China.

Financial Secretary John Tsang, speaking in his last budget speech, said he expected economic growth to slow to 1-3 percent in 2012 from 5 percent last year, and cautioned that bleak economic prospects in Europe and the United States posed the risk of a possible double dip in the global economy.

Hong Kong continued to grow in the last quarter of 2011, but at a tiny pace. The government announced Wednesday that growth in the October-December period was 0.3 percent from the third quarter.

Highlighting the growing pressure facing the economy, Tsang forecast a consolidated deficit of HK$3.4 billion for the 2012/2013 fiscal year, which begins on April 1.

That compares with a provisional surplus of HK$66.7 billion for 2011/2012. During the 2010/2011 fiscal year, there was a surplus of HK$71.3 billion, the second highest on record.

Standard and Poor's said in a report that the surplus underlined Hong Kong's strong economic performance and its buoyant property market.

Tsang painted a gloomy picture for the economy.

"Our external demand has been faltering. I am not optimistic about Hong Kong's export performance in the first half of this year, and if exports of goods were to plunge in the first quarter, the overall economy might take a downturn in that quarter," he said.

On a brighter note, Tsang said while Asian economies had seen a noticeable slowdown in growth momentum recently, so long as the European debt crisis does not escalate into a full-blown crisis, Asia should serve as an anchor for the global economy.

No new measures affecting the financial services sector were announced, but Tsang said appropriate measures would be taken to ease pressure on the sector if needed.

RELIEF MEASURES

The budget is the last for the current government. An election will be held in March for a new chief executive.

With Hong Kong's economy expected to slow significantly in 2012 and exports already declining on the back of weaker demand in the U.S. and Europe, the government has been pressure to support the economy from external headwinds.

The measures that Tsang announced on Wednesday to help lower-income residents included a personal tax rebate of up to 75 percent for 2011/2012, with a ceiling at HK$12,000, and loan concessions for small and medium-sized enterprises.

"The budget measures should to an extent, help to buffer local household spending from the impact of slower global growth," said Donna Kwok, Greater China economist with HSBC.

Daiwa Capital Markets, in a note, said the relief and spending package "has surprised us on the upside. However, the government is only offering a 0.2 percent deficit budget. The boost to GDP can only be mildly positive rather than thoroughly exciting."

Tsang said the new budget would focus on six areas: supporting enterprises, preserving employment, caring for people, stabilising the financial system, increasing land supply and strengthening social capital.

On the property front, the government sought to ease tight supply, saying it will make land available for sale in the coming fiscal year that would allow the construction of 30,000 apartments, more than triple the level of new homes that developers have brought to market in each of the past five years.

Tsang also waived rates, the levy that property owners pay the government, for most home owners. In the coming fiscal year, the cap on waivers will be raised to HK$2,500 per property per quarter, from HK$1,500 per home per quarter at present.

He said almost 90 percent of properties in Hong Kong would not have to pay any rates in 2012/2013 as a result, meaning the government will forgo HK$11.7 billion in revenue.

INFLATION BONDS

Unlike last year, when Tsang led off his speech warning about the risk of avoiding property asset bubbles, he didn't stress issues with home prices.

Hong Kong property prices -- among the highest in the world and a major source of rising social discontent -- have eased about 4 percent since mid-2011, while property deals in 2011 fell 33 percent.

Tsang said Hong Kong's headline inflation would ease to 3.5 percent in 2012 from 5.3 percent last year as the city's economic growth slows and global food and commodity prices are retreating from peaks.

"I believe the inflation rate would ease quite visibly in the second half of 2012," Tsang said.

But to provide retail investors a tool to hedge inflation and promote the development of the local retail bond market , Hong Kong government will issue up to HK$10 billion in three-year, inflation-linked bonds, the second issue in the territory.

Some were disappointed at the size.

"The HKD$10 billion scale is quite small compared with the government reserves, and may not help tackle inflation issues," said Wong of KPMG China. ($1 = 7.7545 Hong Kong dollars) (Additional reporting by Hong Kong bureau; Editing by Charlie Zhu and Richard Borsuk)