HONG KONG Dec 13 Hong Kong's index of industrial production rose by 0.2 percent in the third quarter of 2011 compared with the same period last year, the Census and Statistics department said on Tuesday.

Textile output was down 11.2 percent and the output of metal, computer, electronic and optical products, machinery and equipment fell by 12.2 percent.

Food, beverages and tobacco output increased 5.7 percent while paper products, printing and reproduction of recorded media output was up 1.4 percent.

