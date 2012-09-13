Sept 13 Hong Kong's index of industrial
production fell by 2.9 percent in the second quarter of 2012
compared with the same period last year, the Census and
Statistics department said on Thursday.
The following are year-on-year percentage changes in the
indices of industrial production by selected industry grouping:
Q2 2012 Q1 2012
Food, beverages and tobacco 2.4 6.5
Textiles -3.1 -11.4^
Wearing apparel -19.1 -18.9^
Paper products, printing and
reproduction of recorded media -3.1 -2.3
Metal, computer, electronic and
optical products, machinery and
equipment -15.5 -14.7
^ Revised
