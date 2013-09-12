Sept 12 Hong Kong's index of industrial production rose by 0.3 percent in the second quarter of 2013 compared with the same period last year, the Census and Statistics department said on Thursday. The following are year-on-year percentage changes in the indexes of industrial production by selected industry grouping: Q2 2013 Q1 2013 Food, beverages and tobacco 4.9 4.1 Textiles -4.9 -6.0 Wearing apparel -15.4 -20.0 Paper products, printing and production of recorded media -4.4 -4.2^ Metal, computer, electronic and optical products, machinery and equipment -4.8 0.7 ^ Revised (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Jijo Jacob)