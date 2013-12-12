Dec 12 Hong Kong's index of industrial
production fell by 0.9 percent in the third quarter of 2013
compared with the same period last year, the Census and
Statistics department said on Thursday.
The following are year-on-year percentage changes in the
indices of industrial production by selected industry grouping:
Q3 2013 Q2 2013
Food, beverages and tobacco 3.1 4.9
Textiles -8.0 -4.9
Wearing apparel -11.9 -15.4
Paper products, printing and
production of recorded media -2.3 -4.4
Metal, computer, electronic and
optical products, machinery and
equipment -13.0 -4.8
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Sunil Nair)