March 13 Hong Kong's index of industrial production rose 0.7 percent in 2011, the Census and Statistics department said on Tuesday. Textiles output was down 13.2 percent and output of metals, computer, electronic and optical products, machinery and equipment fell 9.4 percent. Food, beverages and tobacco output increased 7.0 percent while paper products, printing and reproduction of recorded media output was up 1.3 percent. Production of apparel was down 10.2 percent. (Reporting by Raymond Leung in HONG KONG; Editing by Chris Lewis)