NEW YORK, Dec 31 The U.S. dollar's share of known global reserves held by central banks remained steady as of the third quarter of this year, International Monetary Fund data showed on Monday. The greenback's share of the roughly $6.0 trillion of known reserves was 61.8 percent, unchanged from the previous quarter. The euro's share, however, slipped to 24.1 percent from the previous quarter's nearly 25 percent share. "The U.S. dollar remains the reserve currency of choice," said Camilla Sutton, chief currency strategist, at Scotia Capital in Toronto. Meanwhile, the allocation to the euro has been declining in both percentage and dollar terms. At its peak, the euro accounted for about 28 percent of allocated reserves. Total global reserves rose to a new record of $10.8 trillion, or a 6 percent year-on-year increase, data showed.