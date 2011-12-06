(Repeats story issued late on Monday)
* India has a large current account and fiscal deficits
* Adds to other economic problems, including inflation
* India relies heavily on portfolio investment
* Portfolio investors net sellers so far in 2011
* Euro debt crisis is making investors skittish
By Swati Bhat and Emily Kaiser
MUMBAI, Dec 5 India may face its worst
financial crisis in decades if it fails to stem a slide in the
rupee, leaving the central bank with a difficult choice over how
to make best use of its limited reserves to maintain the
confidence of foreign investors.
If the central bank is too timid, it risks adding fuel to
the ire of portfolio investors, which India relies on heavily to
cover its imports tab.
Aggressive intervention would leave the central bank open to
criticism that it is wasting precious money on problems that are
beyond India's control anyhow, noteably Europe's debt crisis.
Unlike most of its Asian peers, India has recently been
running large current account and fiscal deficits. That means it
must attract sufficient foreign money -- namely U.S. dollars --
to close the gap, and a weaker home currency makes that
costlier.
This is a perennial problem for India. The current situation
is so worrisome because India is grappling with big internal and
external economic threats simultaneously. Growth is slowing.
Inflation remains high. Political paralysis has stymied domestic
reforms.
The Reserve Bank of India, the last line of defence against
a currency meltdown, has cautiously begun to support the rupee,
but its firepower may be more limited than its $300 billion in
reserves would suggest.
Beyond India's borders, Europe is the biggest worry. As its
banks deleverage, investment money has flooded out of India's
markets. If Europe's debt troubles deteriorate, India could be
hit with a balance of payments crisis as severe as the one that
forced a sharp devaluation in 1991.
The rupee, which has dropped 16 percent in the past four
months, got a reprieve last week after the world's big six
central banks banded together to try to ease dollar funding
strains, helping it to snap a four-week losing trend.
But analysts widely expect the rupee, trading on Monday at
51.26 per dollar, to resume its slide.
"The Indian currency will be the first casualty of a
deterioration in the euro zone crisis," said Rupa Rege Nitsure,
chief economist at Bank of Baroda in Mumbai.
If Europe's crisis deepens, India's trade deficit would
widen even more rapidly, and it would have even more trouble
attracting foreign capital.
"Risk appetite will obviously collapse and gradually the
currency crisis is likely to take the shape of a balance of
payments crisis," Nitsure said.
Worries about India have spiked in tandem with concern over
Europe. UBS hosted a client conference call about India on Nov.
29, which it announced with an email headlined "India explodes."
Deutsche Bank sent out a report on Nov. 24 entitled, "India's
time of reckoning."
"Suddenly everything seems to be coming to a head in India,"
UBS wrote. "Growth is disappearing, the rupee is in disarray,
and inflation is stuck at near-record levels. Investor sentiment
has gone from cautious to outright scared."
India's current account deficit swelled to $14.1 billion in
its fiscal first quarter, nearly triple the previous quarter's
tally. The full-year gap is expected to be around $54 billion.
Its fiscal deficit hit $58.7 billion in the April-to-October
period. The government in February projected a deficit equal to
4.6 percent of gross domestic product for the fiscal year ending
in March 2012, although the finance minister said on Friday that
it would be difficult to hit that target.
India relies heavily on portfolio inflows -- foreign
purchases of shares and bonds -- as a means of covering its
current account gap. Those flows are fickle.
Foreign portfolio investors have sold a net $50 million
worth of equities so far in 2011 , in sharp contrast to
the $29 billion they invested in 2010, data from the Securities
and Exchange Board of India's website showed. In November alone,
foreign funds pulled $661 million out of Indian stocks.
"The Indian economy is one of the most vulnerable to
liquidity shocks in the region, not helped the least by deficits
in its key balances," said Radhika Rao, an economist with
Forecast PTE in Singapore.
WHERE IS THE RBI?
The drop in portfolio inflows and the hefty current account
and fiscal deficits have been a key factor behind the rupee's
decline.
The RBI appears to have intervened in mid-November to try to
slow the decline. Between Oct. 28 and Nov. 25, reserves dropped
by $16 billion to $304 billion, yet the currency still fell by 7
percent over that period.
Trading in rupee offshore forward contracts show traders are
betting on the rupee declining a further 1.7 percent over the
next three months, and 4.5 percent in a year.
Many economists argue the RBI has been too timid, and
deserves part of the blame for the rupee's weakness.
A deputy governor said on Saturday that the central bank
would use "all available instruments" to stem a downward spiral.
Other officials have insisted the RBI should avoid "undue"
intervention, especially when the currency depreciation is
caused by external forces, a message economist Rajeev Malik says
could backfire.
"The biggest mistake RBI has made is that it has almost
given an open invitation to speculators to short the rupee,"
said Malik, who is with CLSA in Singapore.
"It is really bizarre for any central bank to openly keep on
saying that it will not intervene when there is already pressure
on the currency to weaken and globally things are so uncertain."
Contrast that with Indonesia, which burned through 8 percent
of its foreign exchange reserves in a single month in September
to defend the rupiah from a global bout of market volatility.
The rupiah has weakened in recent weeks after Bank Indonesia
twice lowered interest rates. RBI, however, has been among the
most hawkish central banks in the world, raising rates 13 times
since early 2010. Normally, higher interest rates boost
currencies, so the rupee's weakness is all the more significant.
KEEPING POWDER DRY
If the RBI decides to step in more aggressively, its
manoeuvring room is more limited than its reserves tally would
suggest.
After covering the current account deficit, short-term debt
and foreign investment flows, there would be less than $20
billion left over.
J. Moses Harding, head of market and economic research at
Indusind Bank in Mumbai, said the RBI's immediate concern would
be arresting the spread of currency woes into the money market.
India's banking system already borrows more than $19 billion
from the central bank to meet reserve requirements, so if the
RBI moved to prop up the rupee, it would drain more liquidity
out of an already tight market.
Companies make quarterly advance tax payments around
mid-December, which puts an added strain on liquidity.
In addition, a glut of foreign currency convertible bonds,
issued when the rupee was much higher, falls due in the first
quarter. They include a $1 billion Reliance Communications bond.
The bonds are too expensive at current levels to be
converted into stock and the sharp depreciation of the rupee
will leave issuers with a heavy redemption bill.
The central bank could boost liquidity by cutting the cash
reserve ratio, the proportion of deposits banks must set aside
with the central bank as cash. Talk of a cut has circulated in
Indian markets in recent days, although some economists argue
that such a move could stoke already hot inflation.
"It would be extremely difficult for RBI and the government
to arrest simultaneous downward pressures from equity, currency
and money markets while struggling to address low growth and
high inflation issues," Harding said.
That argues in favor of RBI keeping its ammunition dry in
case conditions worsen. If India is indeed heading for a
1991-style balance of payments crisis, those reserves would be
vital.
Back then, India rapidly depleted its reserves, forcing a
currency devaluation.
But the risk is that RBI will wait too long to act.
"While it is important for RBI to not shed its FX reserves
unnecessarily, the approach of allowing such a massive pace of
slide in the rupee could backfire," CLSA's Malik said.
(Editing by Neil Fullick)