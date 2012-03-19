* No specific steps to cap subsidy spend at 1.7 pct of GDP
* Need higher growth, lower commodity prices for fisc gap
(Updates to add details, quotes, background)
By Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Archana Narayanan
MUMBAI, March 19 India's budget for 2012/13
lacks new solutions to address its fiscal constraints and is
credit negative for the sovereign, ratings agency Moody's
Investors Service said, after the government set modest targets
to rein in a bloated deficit.
"A dependence on corporate tax revenue and vulnerability to
commodity prices and exchange rates weakens the government's
credit profile," analysts at Moody's said in a statement on
Monday.
"And the fiscal 2012/13 budget's lack of specific policies
to address these weaknesses is credit negative."
In the absence of new policy initiatives, it will take a
combination of improved economic growth, corporate
profitability, lower global commodity prices and exchange rate
stability to meet the fiscal deficit target in 2012/13, Moody's
said.
"Unless subsidy cuts and fuel price increases are introduced
in the next few months, expenditure targets will likely be
exceeded yet again in fiscal 2012/13," Moody's said, adding that
the budget did not elaborate on measures to cap subsidy spending
to 1.7 percent of GDP in the next three years.
Moody's currently has a credit rating of BAA3 on the
sovereign with a stable outlook.
India's beleaguered government avoided bold reforms in its
annual budget on Friday, opting for cautious steps to shore up
growth and unveiling only a smattering of anti-deficit measures
including an increase in services and excise taxes.
The government set a fiscal deficit target of 5.1 percent of
GDP in 2012/13 fiscal year beginning April. For all budget
stories please click:
"The budget proposal to expand the number of services that
are taxed will yield new revenue sources, but a meaningful
effect on overall revenue ratios will take several years since
service taxes contribute only 5 percent of current tax
revenues," Moody's said.
(Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)