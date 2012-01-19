(Removes extraneous matter at the end of story)
* GDP forecast at +7.0 pct for FY12, +7.3 pct for FY13
* Inflation seen averaging 8.7 pct for FY12, 6.5 pct for
FY13
* Steeper rate cuts seen by the RBI
By Sumanta Dey
BANGALORE, Jan 19 India's economy will
grow at its slowest pace in two years this fiscal year, as tight
monetary policy and a logjam in government policy making stifles
investment, a Reuters poll showed.
Growth estimates for Asia's third largest economy in
the current fiscal have been cut four times in a row and it
is now expected to expand at an annual rate of 7 percent in the
year ending March, according to the poll of more than 20
economists.
Just three months ago, economists had predicted gross
domestic product would grow by 7.6 percent in the same period.
"Policy is the main reason for the deceleration in growth,"
said Sonal Verma, economist at Nomura, adding that both central
bank interest rate hikes and the paralysis in government
decision-making has harmed investment.
For the quarter ended September last year, the economy grew
at 6.9 percent, its weakest pace in more than two years.
The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) aggressive policy
tightening since March 2010, to fight stubbornly high inflation,
has steadily reduced investment activity and is now threatening
to squeeze growth to levels last seen during the financial
crisis in 2008-2009.
India's government is also saddled with a cartload of
legislation it is not able to pass, owing to opposition from
rival political parties and indifference from its own coalition
partners.
Prominent among them is a bill to increase the permissible
limit of foreign direct investment in the retail sector.
Foreign fund inflows, a major driver of Indian stocks, dried
up in 2011 with net outflows in excess of $450 million, from
record inflows of more than $29 billion in 2010.
As a result, the benchmark stock index fell by
almost 25 percent in 2011 making it among the world's worst
performers. In the same period, the Indian rupee lost
about 19 percent of its value against the U.S. dollar owing to
the capital flight from the economy.
While the rupee is expected to gain only slightly this year,
the benchmark index will recover most of its losses according to
strategists polled by Reuters in December.
"The key is really to kick start the investment cycle.
Government decision making has to improve for the economy to
register growth above current levels," added Verma.
While inflation in India, as measured by the wholesale price
index, slowed to 7.47 percent in December, economists have
forecast prices to rise by an average 8.7 percent this fiscal,
before slowing to 6.5 percent in the year ending March 2013.
That is slightly lower than the respective 2012 and 2013
forecasts for 8.8 percent and 6.9 percent in the October survey.
"Although the headline inflation number for December looks
pretty rosy, the core inflation number, which is what the RBI
monitors, is not showing a substantial decline despite such
aggresive monetary stance," said Upasna Bhardwaj, economist at
ING Vysya Bank.
"Unless we see core inflation clearly dropping, we dont
think the RBI will change its monetary policy stance right now."
The RBI is expected to hold rates steady at 8.5 percent this
quarter before cutting its benchmark repo rate by 100 basis
points this year, beginning with a 50 basis point reduction in
the second quarter.
The lack of a durable solution to the euro zone sovereign
debt crisis is weighing on sentiment, say economists.
The European Union is India's largest trading partner and
accounted for trade in goods and services worth over 60 billion
euros ($76.42 billion) in 2010, according to data from the
European Commission.
(Reporting by Sumanta Dey; Polling by Ashrith Doddi and Ruby
Cherian; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)