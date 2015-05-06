(Repeats without changes to detach from previous item)
* Reflation putting end to deflation scare
* Bond prices slide, lifting yields
* Commodity prices rise
* Bunds vs copper: link.reuters.com/few64w
By Wayne Cole and Jamie McGeever
SYDNEY/LONDON, May 6 A rapid revival of
commodity prices and a sudden sell-off in top-rated,
low-yielding bonds have signalled the passing of this year's
global deflation scare, forcing a rethink of both the consumer
price outlook and investments worldwide.
The epicentre of the rapid slide in bond prices has been the
euro zone, where yields on 10-year German paper
have more than quadrupled to 0.595 percent in just five days,
erasing all the price gains made this year.
Specific triggers for the turnaround since last week are
hard to identify, but the continued recovery of oil prices and
news of the euro zone emerging from four months of deflation may
have been tipping points.
Brent crude futures have now risen more than 50 percent from
a six-year low struck as recently as January. If that is
sustained or even increased throughout this year, policymakers
largely committed to ultra-loose policy could be in for a shock.
Even if oil prices stay where they are for the remainder of
the year, the 12-month headline inflation outlook in many
countries will now be transformed by year-on-year 'base effects'
that will feed into inflation indices early 2016.
"There has been a profound easing in financial conditions
over the past six months - a potent dose of stimulus," said
Christel Aranda-Hassel, a research analyst at Credit Suisse.
No fewer than 27 central banks around the world have eased
monetary policy to some extent this year in a battle against
deflation, slowing growth or both.
The sudden emergence of "reflation" trades in bonds and
commodities partly reflects the European Central Bank's
unprecedented campaign of sovereign bond buying starting to work
far more quickly than even optimists dared hope.
Not only have euro inflation rates stopped contracting, but
private sector bank lending is expanding again for the first
time in years and inflation expectations have turned positive.
But whatever the exact trigger, some economists fear the end
of the deflation scare could weigh on future economic activity
by re-tightening financial conditions.
"This move is most likely position driven, but if it
continues it might weigh on the economy," said Peter Schaffrik,
head of rates strategy at RBC Capital Markets.
The fact that bond markets in the United States, Britain and
Asia have tracked the backup in European yields suggests
investors globally are focusing on the shifting global
inflation, not a stellar economic recovery or even
European-specific trends.
Growth numbers have revealed a sharp loss of momentum in the
U.S. and Chinese economies in the first quarter, while business
surveys showed Asia remaining sluggish in the coming months. But
data last week showed the euro zone had emerged from deflation,
the U.S. service sector is expanding nicely and wage inflation
is picking up in the United States.
Yields on 10-year Treasuries touched a two-month
top at 2.23 percent on Wednesday, having climbed from 1.92
percent in little more than a week.
Yields in Australia, Canada and Britain all hit their
highest in at least four months, with British bonds bearing the
added burden of political uncertainty ahead of a general
election on Thursday.
TERM RISK TANTRUM
While global turning points are notoriously hard to call,
commodities have also been acting that way in recent days.
Oil and copper prices have sped to their highest for the year so
far, while zinc reached ground not trod in eight months.
Brent crude has climbed 53 percent from its January
trough to reach $69.15 a barrel, with U.S. crude not far
behind at $62.08.
The jump in bund yields look eerily similar to that for
copper, hinting at some correlation if not causation.
However, a far less benign explanation for the back-up in
bond yields might be the simply that the rush for returns at
ever-longer maturities drove yields so low that buyers went on
strike.
This is a theory favoured by RBS's head of treasury
strategy, William O'Donell, who calls it a "Term Risk Tantrum",
referring to the premium investors demand for lending money out
for years and years.
"In our opinion, this macro re-pricing is synonymous with
the fraying/unwinding of many 'crowded' trades across fixed
income and risk markets. It looks like we are nearing the
precipice of what could prove to be a sustained outright bearish
correction."
If the rise in yields is not a reflection of an improving
economic background, then it may prove self-defeating by
tightening financial conditions and snuffing out any recovery.
Key will be whether policymakers start publicly protesting
at the sea change in bonds, as they have so often in recent
years.
"It all reads like a global economy that is not sure if it
is at a turning point or not - the long end of the yield curve
says 'yes' but central banks still say 'maybe' at best," wrote
analysts at Rabobank.
(Additional reporting by Vidya Ranganathan in Singapore Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)
by Jeremy Gaunt)