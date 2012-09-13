LONDON, Sept 13 Global economic uncertainty is
likely to lead to a plunge in international mergers and
acquisitions this year, the Organisation or Economic Cooperation
and Development said on Thursday.
The Paris-based forum of industrial democracies projected
that cross-border M&A would drop to $675 billion, a 34 percent
decline from $1 trillion in 2011.
Nearly all regions are being affected by the pullback, which
the OECD attributed to doubts about the future of the euro,
slowing growth in China and the looming U.S. 'fiscal cliff'.
Latin America is set to buck the trend, with international
investment forecast to jump 130 percent on the back of big
intra-regional deals in the retail sector, airlines, steel and
telecommunications, the OECD said.
It said companies were also increasingly selling overseas
assets. As a result, net international M&A, which subtracts
cross-border divestment from the headline total, has fallen this
year to the lowest level since 2004.
Another finding from the OECD's survey is that cross-border
M&A is falling three times faster than domestic M&A as companies
shelter at home from the storms buffeting the global economy.
"This is consistent with our general understanding of
international investment by firms as being inherently more risky
than their domestic operations," said OECD economist Michael
Gestrin.
As well as the scope for market turmoil if the euro begins
to split, rising protectionism might explain why cross-border
M&A is falling much faster than domestic investment, the OECD
said.
Not surprisingly, cross-border investment is tied to the
business cycle, making it very volatile.
It fell 21 percent in 2008 and another 51 percent in 2009
before rebounding by 20 percent in 2010 and 31 percent in 2011
as global growth staged a modest recovery, Gestrin said.
In 2012 Asia is likely to suffer the biggest drop in inbound
M&A, down 48 percent, followed by North America (-39 percent),
Europe (-29 percent) and Latin America (-22 percent).
In an exception to the trend, Africa and the Middle East is
on course to record a 67 percent rise in inbound M&A this year,
reflecting interest in energy and minerals, according to the
OECD.
Europe is also the region whose companies will rein back
cross-border M&A most sharply in 2012 - by 48 percent, the OECD
reckons.
(Reporting by Alan Wheatle; Editing by Susan Fenton)