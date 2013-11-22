TOKYO Nov 22 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko
Kuroda reiterated on Friday that the central bank stands ready
to make necessary adjustments if risks to the economy threatened
its inflation target.
The economy is growing in line with the bank's projections
and the 2 percent inflation goal will likely be achieved by the
fiscal year to March 2016, Kuroda told the lower house financial
affairs committee.
"While domestic demand remains firm, external demand is
expected to grow moderately," he said, adding that a favourable
cycle of rising production, incomes and expenditures is
occurring in the Japanese economy.
The BOJ retained on Thursday the massive monetary stimulus
put in place in April, under which it aims to achieve 2 percent
inflation in roughly two years by doubling base money through
asset purchases.