TOKYO Oct 18 Foreign investors turned net sellers of Japanese stocks last week after a week of net buying, capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday.

They sold a net 26.1 billion yen ($331.51 million) of shares in the week through Oct. 13 after buying a net 118.6 billion in the previous week.

Japanese investors were net buyers of foreign bonds in the latest week, purchasing a net 705.3 billion yen, after selling 261.7 billion yen the week before. The week before that, which was the final week of the fiscal half-year period, they had bought 1.5424 trillion yen, which was the largest amount since August 2010.

Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen).

FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN:

(net)

stocks bonds bills

Oct 7 - Oct 13 -26.1 +133.2 -2,204.0

Sep 30 - Oct 6 +118.6 +294.4 +317.9

JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD:

(net; a minus sign indicates net selling and inflows of funds into Japan)

stocks bonds bills

Oct 7 - Oct 13 -5.3 +705.3 -2.3

Sep 30 - Oct 6 +53.5 -261.7 -7.2

Notes:

- An "r" notes a revised figure.

- Bonds include beneficiary certificates.

- Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.

