TOKYO Oct 25 Foreign investors turned net buyers of Japanese stocks last week after a week of net selling, capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday.

They bought a net 195.2 billion yen of shares in the week through Oct. 20, after selling a net 26.7 billion the previous week.

Japanese investors were net buyers of foreign bonds in the latest week for the second straight period, purchasing a net 474.6 billion yen, after buying 705.3 billion yen the week before.

Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen).

FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN:

(net)

stocks bonds bills

Oct 14 - Oct 20 +195.2 +272.3 -165.6

Oct 7 - Oct 13 -26.7r +133.2 -2,217.5r

JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD:

(net; a minus sign indicates net selling and inflows of funds into Japan)

stocks bonds bills

Oct 14 - Oct 20 -0.9 +474.6 +81.6

Oct 7 - Oct 13 -6.3 +705.3 -2.3

Notes:

- An "r" notes a revised figure.

- Bonds include beneficiary certificates.

- Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.

- The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:

- The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at: