Nov 8 Foreign investors were net sellers of Japanese stocks last week for the
second straight week, capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday.
They sold a net 27.7 billion yen ($346.8 million) of shares in the week through Nov. 3,
after unloading a net 12.1 billion yen worth in the previous week.
Japanese investors were net buyers of foreign bonds for the fourth straight week, purchasing
a net 56.0 billion yen, after buying 251.7 billion yen the week before.
Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen).
FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN:
stocks bonds bills
Oct 28 - Nov 3 -27.7 +93.8 -0.3
Oct 21 - Oct 27 -12.1r -363.0r -230.5
JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD:
stocks bonds bills
Oct 29 - Nov 3 -16.8 +56.0 -28.2
Oct 21 - Oct 27 -36.5 +251.7r -37.5
Notes:
- An "r" notes a revised figure.
- Bonds include beneficiary certificates.
- Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.
