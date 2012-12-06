TOKYO, Dec 6 Foreign investors remained net buyers of Japanese stocks last week for a third straight week after three weeks of net selling, while Japanese investors remained net buyers of foreign bonds for an eighth straight week, capital flows data showed. Foreigners bought a net 184.3 billion yen of shares in the week through Dec. 1, after purchasing a net 275.8 billion yen worth in the previous week. Japanese investors purchased a net 494.2 billion yen of foreign bonds, after buying a net 118.9 billion yen the week before. Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen): FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: stocks bonds bills Nov 25 - Dec 1 +184.3 +350.2 +2,059.5 Nov 18 - Nov 24 +275.8r -51.2 -1,578.6 JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: stocks bonds bills Nov 25 - Dec 1 -15.7 +494.2 -64.0 Nov 18 - Nov 24 -19.8 +118.9r -80.1r Notes: - An "r" denotes a revised figure. - Bonds include beneficiary certificates. - Figures are based on contracts and are rounded. - The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:- The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at: