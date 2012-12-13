TOKYO, Dec 13 Foreign investors remained net buyers of Japanese stocks last week for a fourth straight week, while Japanese investors turned net sellers of foreign bonds after eight weeks of buying, capital flows data showed on Thursday. Foreigners bought a net 116.5 billion yen of shares in the week through Dec. 1, after purchasing a net 184.3 billion yen in the previous week. Japanese investors sold a net 591.7 billion yen of foreign bonds, after buying a net 494.2 billion yen the week before. Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen): FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: stocks bonds bills Dec 2 - Dec 8 +116.5 -31.1 +1,211.7 Nov 25 - Dec 1 +184.3 +350.2 +2,059.5 JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: stocks bonds bills Dec 2 - Dec 8 -62.7 -591.7 -73.8 Nov 25 - Dec 1 -15.7 +494.2 -64.0 Notes: - An "r" denotes a revised figure. - Bonds include beneficiary certificates. - Figures are based on contracts and are rounded. - The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:- The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at: