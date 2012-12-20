TOKYO, Dec 20 Foreign investors remained net
buyers of Japanese stocks last week for a fifth straight week,
while Japanese investors returned to net buying of foreign bonds
after one week of net selling, capital flows data showed on
Thursday.
Foreigners bought a net 389.6 billion yen of shares in the
week through Dec. 15, after purchasing a net 116.8 billion yen
in the previous week.
Japanese investors bought a net 918.0 billion yen of foreign
bonds, after unloading a net 637.2 billion yen the week before.
That one week of net sales followed eight weeks of net
purchases.
Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen):
FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN:
stocks bonds bills
Dec 9 - Dec 15 +389.6 +157.6 -878.5
Dec 2 - Dec 8 +116.8r -31.1 +1,211.7
JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD:
stocks bonds bills
Dec 9 - Dec 15 -104.3 +918.0 +25.5
Dec 2 - Dec 8 -62.7 -637.2r -73.8
Notes:
- An "r" denotes a revised figure.
- Bonds include beneficiary certificates.
- Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.
- The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:- The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at: