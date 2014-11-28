TOKYO Nov 28 Japanese government bonds traded
at a negative yield for the first time ever on Friday, thanks to
the Bank of Japan's massive asset-purchase scheme as it seeks to
stoke inflation and revive an economy that slipped into
recession in the third-quarter.
The BOJ's task got even stiffer this week as a plunge in oil
prices threaten its 2 percent price goal, meaning the central
bank could be forced to expand its stimulus further, soaking up
more debt paper and spreading negative yields to longer-dated
maturities.
The two-year JGBs traded at the yield of minus 0.005 percent
. Negative yield is an unusual, but not uncommon
occurrence - record-low interest rates in Europe, for instance,
have flipped bond investing on its head with Germany and
Switzerland seeing negative yields.
Friday's milestone in Japan is a side-effect of the BOJ's
resolve to spark credit growth and get the wheels of commerce
turning via its quantitative and qualitative asset-purchase
scheme.
The asset purchases have crushed debt yields, with those on
government discount bills turning negative in September.
The central bank last month stunned markets by expanding
its monetary easing programme, just weeks before data showed
the world's third-biggest economy had unexpectedly slipped back
into recession in the third quarter.
Now, the plunge in oil prices raises fresh complications for
the BOJ, which has pledged to lift inflation to its two percent
target by the next fiscal year.
Oil sank more than six percent on Thursday following OPEC's
decision not cut output, and is down more than 35 percent from
their peak in June, a development that looks set to bring down
Japan's consumer price inflation in coming months.
"Japan's core consumer price is likely to fall to around 0.5
percent by March," said Junichi Makino, chief economist at SMBC
Nikko Securities.
Makino was referring to the core CPI excluding the impact of
a sales tax hike in April, which the BOJ is tracking closely.
Data published on Friday showed core inflation stripping out the
tax effect at around 0.9 percent.
"The BOJ will likely be forced to take additional easing
steps by April," Makino said.
Many market players expect negative yields could gradually
spread to longer maturities as in some European countries.
In Germany three-year bonds are traded below zero and in
Switzerland, even five-year bonds are traded at negative yield
as they fight threats of deflation.
(Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro and Yoshifumi
Takemoto; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)