MEXICO CITY, Oct 9 International mergers and
acquisitions in Latin America are set to drop by 30 percent this
year as global activity dries up due to economic uncertainty,
the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said
on Tuesday.
Based on data through the third quarter, the OECD said it
expected cross-border M&A activity from international companies
to total around $60 billion in Latin America this year, down
from $87 billion in 2011 and a record $91 billion in 2010.
Still, the drop in Latin America was less than the downturn
in global M&A, which was expected to fall 36 percent in 2012.
However, Latin American flows in 2012 still were expected to
rise by around 20 percent compared to pre-crisis levels, while
global M&A deals were expected to fall by 50 percent.
The OECD said cross-border M&A in Brazil, which accounts for
more than 60 percent of regional inflows, would fall about 23
percent from 2011. Chile, Latin America's number two destination
for cross border M&A, would fall 67 percent, the OECD said.
Argentina, Peru and Panama would also see a slowing this
year, while Colombia and Mexico - two countries which have
recently caught investors' attention - would increase.
Foreign investment in Colombia has boomed over the last
decade as the government has cracked down on drug gangs. As for
Mexico, a change in government is seen as the country's best
shot in decades for much-needed structural reforms.
The OECD said China would overtake Japan as the number-two
source of M&A activity in Latin America in 2012, just behind the
United States, despite an expected 29 percent fall in
investment.
China is also behind a boom in activity from state-owned
enterprises, which now account for 30 percent of total
cross-border M&A, three times higher than the global total. Half
the Latin American activity is from Chinese firms.
In the last 18 months, for example, China Petrochemical Corp
(Sinopec Group), the country's largest oil company by sales, has
announced plans to spend $7.1 billion for 40 percent of Repsol's
deepwater oil assets in Brazil and $3.54 billion for a 30
percent stake in Portuguese oil firm Galp Energia's
deepwater oil assets in Brazil.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Diane Craft)