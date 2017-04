The head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Christine Lagarde attends a session at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/Files

PARIS World financial market turbulence this week looks to be a simple correction, International Monetary Fund chief Christian Lagarde told a conference in Paris on Friday.

"You can't help thinking that we are seeing a market correction and perhaps, at this point at least, an over-reaction," Lagarde told an event at the OECD think tank.

