* Security costing Nigeria 2 pct of GDP - analyst
* Sect threat risks dominating government's attention
By Chijioke Ohuocha
LAGOS, Feb 10 An increasingly violent
insurgency by Islamist sect Boko Haram in Nigeria's economically
stagnant north has begun pressuring the country's finances by
forcing extra spending on security.
It is diverting money away from needed infrastructure
spending and could be costing as much as 2 percent of the
country's economic output.
Boko Haram, which wants Islamic sharia law more widely
applied across Africa's most populous nation, has been waging a
low level insurgency against the government and security forces
since 2009.
The severity of its attacks has leapt in the last six months
with its strikes have been largely confined to the Muslim north,
hundreds of kilometres from the commercial hubs of Lagos and the
Niger Delta, home to Africa's biggest oil industry.
This means that foreign investors have not been unduly
rattled in a broad sense.
"The northeast is not all that important economically, so
unless they start blowing up stuff in Lagos or they can find a
way to disrupt business on a larger scale, I think foreign
investors are prepared to live with the threat," said Alan
Cameron, analyst at London-based Investment firm CSL.
Foreign direct investors and portfolio managers are,
however, concerned about the progress of structural reforms in
one of the continent's most inefficient and wasteful economies -
and about the government's ability to keep a lid on spending.
On that latter point, the Boko Haram insurgency is having a
bigger impact.
Nigeria's security bill has risen to 20 percent of spending
in the 2012 budget from 16 percent in 2010, leaving less money
for much-needed infrastructure projects and for work on reforms
to the power and other social and industrial sectors.
The 2011 budget did not give a breakdown for security costs.
"It implies less spending on power infrastructure, education
and healthcare, which combined have been allocated a smaller
budget than security in 2012," Renaissance Capital economist
Yvonne Mhango said in a note.
The direct cost of security is at least 2 percent of
Nigeria's $250 billion economy, measured by the share of
spending-to-Gross Domestic Product in 2012, Mhango said.
High government spending is also putting pressure on the
naira currency. Central bank governor Lamido Sanusi was
forced into a controlled depreciation of the naira last year and
although it has stabilised, trading is volatile.
Sanusi has urged the government to control public spending
to prevent further weakening, which would bite directly into
potential investment returns for foreigners.
VIOLENT DISTRACTION
Boko Haram killed more than 250 people in a series of
attacks in January, according to Human Rights Watch, and
security experts believe it has growing ties with outside
Islamist groups, including al Qaeda's north African wing.
It has become President Goodluck Jonathan's biggest headache
and is threatening to divert the government's attention from the
pressing but thorny issue of weaning the economy away from its
reliance on crude oil exports.
"You can draw parallels with Japan, which experienced a
nuclear crisis last year. The government was distracted by the
disaster to the detriment of the economy," one European investor
in Africa told Reuters.
"If the Nigerian government gets distracted by Boko Haram
rather than economic growth, then it could start to witness
weakening economic fundamentals," he said.