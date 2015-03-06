(Repeats to alerts)

OSLO, March 6 Norway's output growth over the past three months was lower than seen in November while growth ahead was expected to slow further, the central bank said on Friday in a survey that will be key to its March rate decision.

"Lower oil prices have dampened expectations, particularly in the oil service sector, export industry and commercial services," the bank said in a survey of 342 companies. "Enterprises also expected slightly lower growth in household demand."

The regional network survey is the central bank's primary sentiment gauge and usually forms the backbone of its rate decisions and interest rate forecasts.

The bank, which cut its benchmark rate by 25 basis points to 1.25 percent in December, is expected to lower the key rate to 1 percent when it unveils its next rate decision on March 19. (Writing by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Stine Jacobsen)