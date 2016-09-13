OSLO, Sept 13 Companies based in Norway's
western oil-producing regions have seen a fragile recovery in
the third quarter and expect further improvements to take hold
over the next six months, a business survey showed on Tuesday.
The price of crude oil, Norway's key export, fell sharply
from mid-2014 to early 2016 but has since staged a partial
recovery, while non-oil exporters are boosted by a persistently
weak crown currency.
First compiled in 2012, the West Coast Current Conditions
Index rose by 2.3 points to 58.7 points in the third quarter,
while the six-month outlook rose 1.4 point to 62.0 points, said
polling institute Respons Analyse and bank Sparebanken Vest.
Both indexes were at their highest level since the second
quarter of 2015 but were still well below highs seen between
2012 and 2014.
"It's particularly the subcomponents measuring demand and
profitability that are rising, while investments and employment
remain subdued," the survey showed.
Despite recent cuts in the corporate tax rate, to a current
level of 25 percent, a majority of companies surveyed called for
further reductions and said this was more important than
reducing the wealth tax or the tax on dividends.
"Companies in the region see the current tax level as an
obstacle to increased investments and future growth," said
Respons Analyse and Sparebanken Vest.
The survey covered 700 firms based in the regions of
Rogaland, Hordaland, Sogn og Fjordane and Moere og Romsdal.
Readings above 50 indicate expansion, while a reading below that
level signals contraction.
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)