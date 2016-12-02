OSLO Dec 2 The business conditions for
companies based in Norway's western oil-producing regions
continued to recover in the fourth quarter, a business survey
showed on Friday.
First compiled in 2012, the West Coast Current Conditions
Index rose by 0.7 points to 59.4 points in the fourth quarter,
while the six-month outlook rose 0.3 points to 62.3 points, said
polling institute Respons Analyse and bank Sparebanken Vest.
The price of crude oil, Norway's key export, fell sharply
from mid-2014 to early 2016 but has since staged a partial
recovery, while non-oil exporters are boosted by a weak crown
currency.
Both indexes were at their highest level since the second
quarter of 2015 but were still well below highs seen between
2012 and 2014.
"Weak oil prices have prompted significant cost cuts and a
strong need for greater efficiency. It looks like companies are
now being rewarded with increased profitability," Sparebanken
Vest said.
The survey covered 700 firms based in the regions of
Rogaland, Hordaland, Sogn og Fjordane and Moere og Romsdal.
Readings above 50 indicate expansion, while a reading below that
level signals contraction.
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen)